Top 5 Psychic-type Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The Psychic-type Pokemons found in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl bring a strange and unique strength to their team.

Their powers come from their minds and they can use them as offensive. The Sinnoh Dex in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is a bit lacking for Psychic-types, but the ones available will do just fine.

Not every Psychic-type Pokemon in the Sinnoh region is a great option to take into battle, but several make the cut. They exemplify what it means to be a Psychic-type.

The 5 best Psychic-type Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

These are the 5 best Psychic-type Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl:

5) Girafarig

Girafarig in BDSP. (Image via ILCA)

Girafarig is a middle-of-the-pack Pokemon, but a lesser Psychic-type is better than several other types. It comes with pretty even stats. Trainers can focus on Physical and Special Attacks to make it work. This is a fun creature you can use on your team to go off the beaten path.

4) Medicham

Medicham in BDSP. (Image via ILCA)

Medicham is another fun Psychic-type Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. With a secondary Fighting-type, it has a lot of great moves to choose from. Its base stats are nothing special, but its Abilities are wonderful, either expanding its evasiveness or raising its Attack stat.

3) Mr. Mime

Mr. Mime in BDSP. (Image via ILCA)

Mr. Mime is a Psychic/Fairy-type that has a solid place in competitive battling. It can set up Trick Room, Reflect, or Light Screen, which are all powerful moves that reduce damage or give slower Pokemon priority as the former does. With a 100 base Special Defense, it is an excellent bulky choice.

2) Bronzong

Bronzong in BDSP. (Image via ILCA)

Bronzong is the sturdiest Psychic-type Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, with its Defense and Special Defense having a base stat of 116. It is another good choice for Trick Room usage as its Speed is a lowly 33.

1) Alakazam

A newly evolved Alakazam in BDSP. (Image via ILCA)

Alakazam is in Sinnoh Dex, but most remember it as the supreme Psychic-type Pokemon from the original 151. The Kanto native has 120 base Speed and 135 Special Attack. If you want a Psychic-type that will do some serious damage, Alakazam is the one.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer. Legendary Pokemon or any outside of the Sinnoh Pokedex are not included.

