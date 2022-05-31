How to evolve Ralts in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Ralts is often one of the first Pokemon that come to mind when discussing Psychic-types and has been sighted in Pokemon Legends: Arceus' Hisui region. Its iconic evolutionary line is also a beloved part of the franchise's roster, often earning it a place on any player's team on their journey to become the champion.

Given the power of both of its fully evolved forms, its status as one of the best Psychic-types that players can find is justifiably earned. Given Pokemon Legends: Arceus' high praise by the Pokemon community, many new players are using this title as an entry point to the franchise. However, many questions arise with this.

Ralts' evolutionary process may confuse a few newer players. This goes double for players who are trying to evolve their Ralts into Gallade rather than Gardevoir. So, how can these players reach each final stage of Ralts' evolutionary line in the latest title of the Pokemon franchise? This article will answer that question.

A guide for evolving Ralts in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Gallade as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first step to evolving Ralts in Pokemon Legends: Arceus is to first possess one. Ralts can be found at Gapejaw Bog, Shrouded Ruins, Heart's Crag, and Snowpoint Temple. The first two locations can be found in the Crimson Mirelands, while the latter two are found in the Alabaster Icelands' portion of the region.

The next step for evolving Ralts in Pokemon Legends: Arceus is where things start to get serious. Like a lot of other Pokemon in the game, players are required to level up their Pokemon in order for them to evolve. For Ralts, players can evolve it for the first time once it reaches level 20. This will grant them Kirlia.

Once the player has Kirlia, they can decide whether or not they want to evolve it into Gardevoir or Gallade. However, this choice is much more complex than simply deciding on which form the player prefers. Only male Kirlias can evolve into Gallade, while any Kirlia, male or female, can evolve into Gardevoir.

For players wanting to evolve their Kirlia into Gardevoir, the last step of the process is relatively easy to pull off. To evolve Kirlia into Gardevoir, it only needs to be leveled-up to at least level 30. After accomplishing this step, they will be notified that Kirlia is ready to evolve and can be done from the bag menu.

For players wanting to evolve their male Kirlia into Gallade, however, things get a bit more complicated. On the bright side, the player is not required to level up their Kirlia any further than the required 20 if they so choose. However, the player is required to find a Dawn Stone and use it on their male Kirlia to evolve it.

There are a couple of different options to find Dawn Stone in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Players can find one in a Space-Time Distortion, an event that spawns rare Pokemon and items. They can also buy one from the Jubilife Trading Outpost with Merit Points earned from finding lost satchels.

For players wanting a brief summary of these steps, here is a detailed list explaining the process:

Level up your Ralts to level 20.

Evolve Ralts into Kirlia.

For players wanting Gardevoir, level up Kirlia to level 30 and evolve it again.

For players wanting Gallade, find and use a Dawn Stone on your male Kirlia.

By following these few steps, players can easily level up Ralts to any further of its evolution line they want. Since they are powerful in their own right, they make good additions to any trainer's roster. As such, all Pokemon Legends: Arceus players should try and get one for their teams.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far