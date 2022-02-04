Where to find the Icy Rock in Pokemon Legends: Arceus?

In order to get all of the Eevolutions, trainers are going to need to find the Icy Rock in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

In order to completely beat the game, trainers will need to completely fill out the Pokedex. This means they will need all eight evolutions of Eevee with no excuses. While some of these evolutions just involve training up Eevee and raising its friendship level, others take a little bit of hunting, as with the Icy Rock.

How to find the location where trainers can evolve Eevee into Ice-type Pokemon

Like in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, trainers can evolve Eevee into the Ice-type Pokemon Glaceon next to the Icy Rock. The downside is, like with the original Generation IV games, trainers can’t find the Icy Rock until late in the game.

Specifically, trainers will need to make it to the Alabaster Icelands to reach the Icy Rock. This is the last of the five areas in the game, though, and trainers will need five stars on their Research Rank to get through.

Once inside the Alabaster Icelands, trainers may notice underground icy caves that they can enter. The Icy Rock is in a specific ice cave that is to the southwest of Avalugg’s Legacy.

What trainers will want to do is head down the cave and take a right at the fork in the road. After that, the Icy Rock will be just ahead.

Fortunately, trainers won’t even have to level Eevee up next to the Icy Rock to fulfill the evolution. Once trainers are next to the rock, the option to evolve the Pokemon will appear on the menu.

Now, there is another way that trainers can evolve Eevee before reaching the Icy Rock, but it will take some effort. Trainers can talk to Simona in Jubilife City and exchange 1,000 Merit Points for an Ice Stone to give Eevee.

So, how does one get Merit Points? This is through finding and returning all of the lost satchels that are scattered throughout the overworld. Any trainers who have been finding these regularly through their playthrough should have enough Merit Points to purchase an Ice Stone. Otherwise, though, it might be better to wait for the Alabaster Icelands and evolve Eevee manually.

A third option would be to grab an Ice Stone from a Space-Time Distortion, but this method involves the most RNG. The evolutionary stones do drop in Space-Time Distortions, but it isn’t guaranteed, and there are several other evolutionary stones that could drop.

Besides, once one Space-Time Distortion ends, there’s no telling when the next one will happen.

