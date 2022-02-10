How to catch Gallade in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus trainers looking for a strong Pokémon to add to their team should look no further than Gallade.

Boasting some pretty strong stats, Gallade is one of the few Pokémon that players can obtain in their final evolution. This means it does not need to be evolved from a Ralts. As a result, players can get instant access to Gallade's power.

Gallade only spawns as an Alpha in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

As a final-form evolution Pokémon, Gallade is already powerful. However, it can only be obtained as an Alpha in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Players looking to catch Gallade are in for a rough match if they come unprepared. Gallade is a Fighting and Psychic-Type Pokémon and, as such, is weak to Flying, Ghost and Fairy Types. This means it will take 2x damage from these Pokémon types.

Once players have prepared a proper party, they should head to Alabaster Icelands

Players can locate Gallade inside of the Snowpoint Temple in the Alabaster Icelands (Image via Pokémon Legends: Arceus)

Gallade can only be found inside the Snowpoint Temple in the Alabaster Icelands.

Players must advance in their quests to the point in the story where they have access to the Snowpoint Temple.

Once players have the temple unlocked, they should head inside to complete the statue puzzles. Upon completing these puzzles, they will find Gallade inside the temple.

Players should try sneaking up on Gallade to catch it by surprise

When facing an Alpha Pokémon, players should try to sneak up on it in order to gain an advantage. Once players have the upper hand, they can attack and do some damage to the Pokémon.

If their Pokémon is one of the Flying, Ghost or Fairy types, this should hit Gallade hard, enabling trainers to throw a Pokéball and catch their prize.

Gallade is a good choice for any team composition

Gallade is a strong Pokémon who will help any team boost their damage (Image via Pokémon Legends: Arceus)

Players who capture a Gallade will be in a great position to dish out some serious damage to opponents. In fact, as an Alpha Pokémon, Gallade will be larger and will have improved stats, making it even stronger.

With an Alpha Gallade in hand, players will not only be able to show off in battle but also in town.

