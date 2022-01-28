Every new form in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Now that influencers have gained early access to the game, the new forms in Pokemon Legends: Arceus are officially confirmed.

This comes after a wild week of speculation, where many posts on Twitter showed early information on which new forms were coming, including stats, movesets, etc. So far, it looks like all of those early leaks were correct. Fans will have new forms and new evolutions to look forward to.

Many Pokemon either getting new forms or evolutions in upcoming title

First of all, the starters are getting Hisuian forms for the final stages of their evolutions. Hisuian Typhlosion will be Fire/Ghost, Hisuian Samurott is Water/Sark and Hisuian Decidueye is Grass/Fighting.

Several Hisuian forms were revealed in previous trailers. It is now confirmed they are all getting evolutions: Hisuian Growlith will evolve into Hisuian Arcanine and Hisuian Voltorb will evolve into Hisuian Electrode.

There were also other Pokemon that haven’t been revealed in trailers, but will be getting new forms. Sneasel will be getting a regional variant, which will change its Ice/Dark typing into Poison/Fighting. Sneasel will also be getting an alternate evolution in Sneasler.

In a similar fashion, Qwilfish is getting a Hisuian form that is Dark/Poison. This new form will also have an evolution cleverly named Overqwil.

Hisuian Growlithe will evolve into Hisuian Arcanine (Image via Game Freak)

Liligant will be getting a Hisuian form. Like Decidueye, Liligant will become Grass/Fighting-type. Avalugg will be getting a Hisuian form that adds the Rock type to its Ice typing, and Sligoo and Goodra will be getting Hisuian forms that are Dragon/Steel.

Aside from the new forms, there will be other new Pokemon. Ursaring, previously from the Johto region, now has a new evolution in Ursaluna, who is Ground/Normal-type.

Also Read Article Continues below

Perhaps most shocking, though, is the inclusion of a new wind genie. Alongside Thundurus, Tornadus and Landorus will now be Enamourus. This genie summons winds of love and hate, and it will have the Fairy and Flying types. It will be getting a signature move as well, along with the other three genies.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul