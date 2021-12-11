Hisuian Voltorb revealed for Pokemon Legends Arceus

Yet another older Pokemon will be getting a new regional form in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Although it is to be the precursor to Sinnoh, the Hisuian region clearly has its own set of very unique Pokemon. Not only will some Pokemon evolve differently in the region, but others will get completely new typings, like this new Pokemon just announced.

Generation I Pokemon gets new form

The next Pokemon revealed to be getting a Hisuian form is none other than Voltorb. It joins Growlithe, Braviary, Zorua and Zoroark as the fifth Hisuian regional form to be announced for Pokemon Legends Arceus.

A brief trailer was shown displaying Voltorb’s appearance in the new Pokemon title. Hisuian Voltorb looks very similar to its normal sprite, except with different eyes and a wooden bottom half.

Voltorb is supposed to resemble a PokeBall, so this wooden Voltorb might hint at what the PokeBalls were made of back in the prehistoric time that Pokemon Legends Arceus is supposed to take place in.

The trailer for Hisuian Voltorb only showed small tidbits of footage, but there was one scene in particular that was quite shocking. Voltorb, a traditionally Electric-type Pokemon, hit a Geodude with an attack that had sparks around it.

Anyone who knows their type matchups should see the issue here. Geodude is part Ground-type, which means it should be immune to Electric.

Voltorb is seen here attacking a Geodude (Image via Game Freak)

This regional variant of Voltorb, though, will be both Grass-type and Electric-type. It’s quite possible that Geodude was actually hit with a Grass-type move in this clip, and it shows that Voltorb can now deal with it’s old weakness of Ground-type Pokemon.

According to the Pokemon Legends Arceus website, there are seeds planted inside the hole on top of Hisuian Voltorb’s head. This might mean it will learn the Grass-type move Leech Seed.

Voltorb also has a reputation for exploding, and it looks like the same goes for its Hisuian variant. The trailer already shows a clip of a self-destructing Hisuian Voltorb.

Also Read Article Continues below

Pokemon Legends Arceus will officially release on January 22nd, 2022.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider