How to change your party in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

More than any other game in the franchise, trainers will be changing their teams a lot in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

This new title is set to take place in a time period many, many years before the Sinnoh region. This means that there’s no modern technology, so no PCs where trainers can deposit their extra party members.

So can trainers hold more than the six members in their party? The answer is yes and here is how they can switch their members out.

Pastures allow trainers to hold on to Pokemon they catch

The Hisui region has a new mechanic called pastures. Trainers can find these in Jubilife City. Basically, whenever a trainer catches a Pokemon that they do not have room for in their party, it will travel to the pasture.

Trainers can then travel back to Jubilife City and, via talking to the lady outside the pastures, switch their team members around.

Now, this might seem like a tedious process. Nobody really wants to catch a Luxray in the wild and then have to go all the way back to Jubilife City just to use it. Well, trainers won’t have to, since there is a shortcut to getting access to pastures.

Speaking with this lady will give trainers access to their pastures (Image via Game Freak)

Whenever a trainer sets up camp, a member of the Security Corps will join Professor Laventon there. This Security Corps member can actually swap out party members from the trainer’s team to their pastures for them.

Trainers can do this by simply talking to them and selecting the “I want to see my Pokemon” option. From there, one can see every pasture they have filled up and swap out at their leisure.

This will come in handy since so much of this game revolves around catching Pokemon in the wild. It isn’t like previous games where trainers can catch a core six and call it a day. In fact, the game encourages the trainer to use team members they would normally ignore so that they can level them up, evolve them, and improve their Pokedex entry.

