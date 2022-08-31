Best moveset for Pheromosa in Pokemon GO (August 2022)

With the recent conclusion of the Pokemon GO Fest finale event, players have had their chance to catch their fill of the rare and unique variety of Legendary Pokemon known as Ultra Beasts.

One of the four total Ultra Beasts players have had the chance to see in the mobile game so far is UB-02 Beauty, Pheromosa. As many players will try to do, having these new Legendary Pokemon in their collection can be great motivation for them to give the competitive aspects of the game a try.

This takes the form of the mobile game's Battle League. Here, players go head-to-head with teams of three Pokemon to see who comes out on top. However, one cannot simply run into a competitive battle in Pokemon GO without a strategy.

With over 700 creatures in the game for players to battle with, there is tons of room for strategy. Furthermore, a Pokemon like Pheromosa requires an extra layer to their strategy in the form of their timing. But what does this mean?

Using Pheromosa in Pokemon GO: Strategies and Analysis

Pheromosa as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When players plan on using Pheromosa in battle, they should first prepare by scouting the opponent's currently active Pokemon.

Do this to see if they have a Flying, Psychic, Fire, or Fairy-type attack. Flying-type moves should be avoided at all costs as Pheromosa's Bug and Fighting typing leave it incredibly vulnerable.

Another factor players should keep in mind when planning to use Pheromosa is its stats. Unlike Buzzwole, another Bug-and-Fight-type Ultra Beast, Pheromosa is extremely frail.

While this archetype works better in the main series, it can be difficult to work around in a more action-based battle system like Pokemon GO's. Pheromosa's attack stat of 316 can be incredibly potent when used correctly.

However, this Pokemon is kept in check by its defense stat of 85 and its stamina stat of 174. This means that players planning on using Pheromosa seriously will need to play around this weakness and keep its presence to a minimum.

Pheromosa's potential movesets are rather weak in terms of its possible movesets. This is due to a noticeable lack of any coverage options. Rather, Pheromosa is fully kitted to revolve solely around dishing out as much damage as possible with powerful attacks boosted by the same type attack bonus.

Due to its stat spread and role as a glass cannon, it is advised to prioritize dealing as much damage as possible to maximize its utility. To accomplish this, players will want to use a moveset comprised of Bug Bite and Focus Blast.

Players can also choose to unlock a third move slot, but this can require a fair bit of grinding. For those determined to unlock this slot, it is best used to house one of Pheromosa's Bug-type charged attacks rather than opting for another Fighting one.

Lunge will be the best for this as it can be used much more quickly than the other current option in Pokemon GO, Bug Buzz. While using Pheromosa in Pokemon GO can take a bit of practice, having one of the best glass cannons in the franchise at one's disposal can be very useful in higher ranks.

