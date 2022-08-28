Best moveset for Buzzwole in Pokemon GO

Buzzwole is one of the most powerful Ultra Beasts that players can utilize in Pokemon GO. This creature is of the Bug/Fighting type and can deal supereffective against Psychic, Grass, Dark, Normal, Rock, Steel, and Ice Pokemon, courtesy of Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB).

Buzzwole can deal with Pokemon with a range of different types. Giving it the right attacks will ensure its moveset is at its full potential and make him a dangerous threat in the GO Battle League.

Best Pokemon GO moveset for Buzzwole to easily deal with foes

Only one moveset works best when it comes to Buzzwole, and it can be used to fight in the GO Battle League, attack Gyms, or take down a Raid Pokemon in hopes of adding another powerful creature to the collection.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp File 03: UB-02 ABSORPTION

Sighting reported: 2022.7.23 PM 1:43 PDT

Seattle, USA File 03: UB-02 ABSORPTION Sighting reported: 2022.7.23 PM 1:43 PDTSeattle, USA https://t.co/IOvnIZ5CJH

For Buzzwole, players should go with the following:

Fast Attack : Counter (Fighting-type)

: Counter (Fighting-type) Charged Attacks: Superpower (Fighting-type) and Lunge (Bug-type)

All three attacks receive a Same Type Attack Bonus when Buzzwole uses one. This adds even more damage to the supereffective nature of each hit against some opponents.

Counter will start things off with a physical assault that gains Buzzwole energy very quickly. Superpower and Lunge both take very little energy to use, so the Pokemon will be able to unleash them quite easily.

To get a secondary Charged Attack, players need to use their specific Buzzwole in Pokemon GO. The game will indicate how much Candy and Stardust are needed to teach it another such move.

If Lunge is not the random Charged Attack that is taught, players can use Charged TMs until the Pokemon learns that move or simply employ one Elite Charged TM to be able to select it themselves.

Having a second Charged Attack is recommended for any Pokemon that will be used in the GO Battle League. This keeps them competitive against others who will surely use the same tactic, allowing for versatility in battle.

How to best use Buzzwole in Pokemon GO

When players catch Buzzwole in Pokemon GO, it will more than likely be over 1500 CP. That is the limit for the Great League. Therefore, this Pokemon should be utilized in the Ultra League, which has a 2500 CP limit.

In the Ultra League, Buzzwole works best as a lead or a closer. Using it as a switch-in battler will allow it to be countered by another Pokemon the opposing trainer has in their pocket.

Players should send Buzzwole in first to take out some of the more popular leads in the current meta. It should have no problem dealing with Swampert, Scrafty, Excadrill, Walrein, or Galarian Stunfisk.

In the closing role, Buzzwole's main goal is to finish fights. Pokemon GO trainers won't always know what the opposition has in store for them, so having a strong partner ready to wreak havoc is important. Players should find some companions for Buzzwole that will be supereffective against the types that are its weaknesses. This will ensure it isn't left to do all of the work versus something that can hurt it.

