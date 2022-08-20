The best moveset for Gengar in Pokemon GO (August 2022)

Pokemon GO features constant adjustments to keep players focused and invested in the ever-changing meta. Some creatures fall out of favor while others remain beloved mainstays of the game for years, so long as players give them the best moves.

Gengar is the strongest Ghost Pokemon of the original 151 and a creature that haunted the nightmares of early fans. This strange purple monster remains a favorite among longtime fans of Niantic's mobile iteration of the franchise. In defensive and offensive roles, Gengar is a strong addition to any player's team.

How to use Gengar in Pokemon GO in August 2022

Pokemon GO players know that they need to pick and choose their moves carefully. Not just to pick the strongest options from a single creature's list, but to fit the role they want them to serve on the team.

The go-to role for most Gengar players is as a ringer, a heavy damage dealer with a unique type combination. Others, however, have used Gengar as an indestructible tank, taking advantage of its many excellent resistances.

If the player seeks to use Gengar's maximum damage output, the obvious choice for its quick move is Lick. Although it doesn't have the highest DPS or the highest energy output, the move strikes the perfect balance. It deals 12 damage per second plus STAB, making it a powerful quick move.

If the player would rather build Gengar as a tank, Hex is the better option. It does slightly less damage with each second, but it gathers more energy. This means that it'll allow Gengar to throw out its main move more often, and that's where its power lies.

The best main move for Gengar is Shadow Ball. It deals 40 DPS at the cost of 16.7 EPS. It's a Ghost-type move, so it gets stab damage and it's strong against a wide variety of enemy types.

Though both Sludge Bomb and Sludge Wave deal just over one point of additional damage per second, they cost dramatically more energy to use. This means that players will put out far more Shadow Balls and deal more damage overall.

Best matchups and counters for Gengar in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO players know that one of the most important parts of a battle is what the competition is using. Gengar is great in a lot of battles, but there are some that it just can't take on.

If the enemy breaks out a Mewtwo or Deoxys, put Gengar back in its ball. A powerful Psychic is the best counter to Gengar, though they take additional damage from Ghost moves as well.

On the other hand, the easiest prey for Gengar is a Fighting-type. Due to its dual type, it takes less than a quarter of the damage from Fighting moves, so Gengar can be a dedicated Lucario killer.

Pokemon GO players have to learn the matchups, counters, and the best moves for all their favorites. Gengar, #94, The Shadow Pokemon is a solid choice for any team.

