Can Dusknoir be shiny in Pokemon GO?

There is a chance that trainers in Pokemon GO could be getting some shiny Dusknoirs in October.

Along with the release of Generation IV back in the day were some new evolutions to older Pokemon. Among them is Dusknoir, a buffed-out version of Dusclops with higher Attack. Given its ghastly appearance, it’s a perfect Pokemon to focus on during the Halloween season.

Shiny Ghost-type Pokemon available through Community Day

On Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 11.00 am to 5.00 pm local time, Duskull (which eventually evolves into Dusknoir) will be featured in its own Community Day. During this event, Duskull will appear frequently in the wild and its shiny form will be available.

Old-time players of Pokemon GO may not be as hyped for this since shiny Duskull has been in the game for a while. It was introduced as a Halloween event shiny back in 2017, and many players might have a shiny Duskull already.

Not only can it be shiny, though, but Dusknoir will be receiving a large buff throughout this Community Day. If a player evolves Dusclops into Dusknoir anytime from when the event begins to two hours after, then the Dusknoir will learn Shadow Ball.

This is a big addition to Dusknoir’s movepool. Its usual STAB Ghost-type move is Ominous Wind, so the Pokemon will definitely appreciate the extra power from Shadow Ball.

What other bonuses will come with Duskull's Community Day?

Duskull evolves into Dusclops and then Dusknoir afterwards (Image via Niantic)

Even if trainers aren’t too excited about shiny Dusknoir, they should consider participating in this Community Day just for the bonuses.

The most valuable bonus is definitely the four Sinnoh Stones that trainers can get just by completing the Timed Research during this event. They say these Sinnoh Stones are to help evolve Dusclops into Dusknoir, but trainers should definitely save a couple of these to get a potential Weavile, Electivire, or other powerful Sinnoh evolution.

Also Read

Trainers will also have access to 30 free Ultra Balls at the shop. These will definitely come in handy to catch any Tier 5 Raid Pokemon in October.

This event will also have a Community Day Bundle exclusive to it. The bundle comes with several great items, including an Elite Charged TM. Other bonuses include triple stardust and all lures and incense lasting for 3 hours.

Edited by Atul S