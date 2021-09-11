The best moveset for Dusclops in Pokemon GO

Dusclops isn’t the first option trainers might think about for a safe swap in Pokemon GO, but it actually might fill this role.

This is a Pokemon many trainers are going to have access to soon. Its pre-evolution, Duskull, is getting a Community Day in October, and it only takes 25 candy to get Duskull to Dusclops.

Of course, trainers always have the option to evolve Dusclops into Dusknoir, a more powerful Pokemon. Sinnoh Stones are hard to come by, though, so they may just want to keep Dusclops the way it is.

Can this Pokemon operate well without evolving into Dusknoir?

Before getting into the movepool, it’s important to take a look at Dusclops’ stats. A trainer could look at its 234 Defense stat and assume it’s an unkillable tank. Unfortunately, it got cursed with a low Stamina stat to go along with it (120). This means that while it could take hits from most Pokemon, it should stay away from the stronger attackers in the game.

Now, in terms of charge moves, Hex should be the option that trainers go with. Feint Attack isn’t a poor move by any means (it does more DPS than Hex, actually). The deciding factor here is simply that Hex has STAB, since Dusclops is a Ghost-type Pokemon.

Sadly, Dusclops does not get powerful charge moves. They make up for it with pretty good coverage, though. Every Dusclops will want to run Shadow Punch, as it is their only STAB option. It would be nice if it wasn’t forced to run a 40 base power move.

In the main series Pokemon games, Dusclops and Dusknoir get access to the elemental punches. To emulate this, Dusclops gets access to Fire Punch and Ice Punch in Pokemon GO. Both moves are statistically very similar, but trainers will still want Fire Punch.

This is simply due to coverage; Fire hits more things that give Dusclops trouble than Ice Punch. Of course, Ice coverage hits Dragons, but the only relevant Dragon in Great League is Altaria (Dusclops will get crushed in Ultra League or higher).

Fire Punch, on the other hand, hits bulky Steel-type and Grass-type Pokemon. Dusclops will want to break through these Pokemon since they are common obstacles to other Pokemon in the meta.

An Azumarill, for instance, would appreciate a Dusclops getting rid of a Tangrowth or Venusaur since the Water and Fairy Pokemon is weak to them.

