Best moveset for Banette in Pokemon GO

With Halloween getting closer and closer, Ghost-type Pokemon have appeared more commonly in Pokemon GO. Banette, the Marionette Pokemon, is one of the many Ghost-type Pokemon to see a resurgance in relevance with the current season.

Because of Banette's current appearance in three-star raid battles around the globe, many Pokemon GO players have taken notice and have started experimenting with using the Ghost-type Pokemon.

Banette in Pokemon GO: Best moves for the Ghost-type Pokemon

Banette as it appears in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Banette is a pure Ghost-type Pokemon which means that it takes super effective damage from Dark and other Ghost-type attacks. Banette also resists attacks from Poison, Bug, Normal, and Fighting-type attacks.

It's stats strongly suggest that Banette is best for an all-out offensive team due to its incredible attack stat but frail defenses. Banette has an attack stat of 218, a defense stat of 126, and a stamina stat of 162.

Fast Attacks

There are two different options for fast attacks, however, both of them are Ghost-type attacks. Both fast attacks have different situational uses. Shadow Claw should be used to maximize damage output per second and Hex should be used for builds that want to maximize energy production for using charged attacks.

Banette is also one of the few Pokemon to receive a Mega Evolution (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Charged Attacks

Very rarely will players encounter a Banette in Pokemon GO that does not have Shadow Ball as its charged attack as it is the best option due to receiving the same type attack bonus. Another benefit of Shadow Ball is that it consumes the least amount of energy per second next to Dazzling Gleam, another one of Banette's charged attacks.

Thunder is Banette's third charged attack. It is an Electric-type attack but is rarely used due to it not providing protection against any of Banette's weaknesses.

Banette also has access to Frustration as well as Return in Pokemon GO due to Shuppet having a catchable shadow form from Team GO Rocket grunts. Neither of these moves provide Banette with any outstanding power or coverage, so running any of these moves is never recommended.

Verdict

The best moveset for Banette in Pokemon GO offensively is Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball as these are the two moves that deal the most damage. The best moveset for Banette to use charged attacks is Hex and Shadow Ball as these moves in conjunction generate the most amount of energy.

