Can Haunter be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

With Halloween right around the corner, the spawn rate of Ghost-types in Pokemon GO is sure to skyrocket. With this in mind, it is understandable for hardcore collectors to do a bit of research before getting their checklist together prior to starting on the hunt for all the Shiny Pokemon they can find.

As fans of the franchise are aware, Shiny Pokemon are some of the most desirable variants of the namesake pocket monsters. While the new coat of paint does not provide any advantages in terms of the creature's stats nor do they receive a new move, many players still pursue them due to how rare they can be.

With all the talk of Ghost-types coming to Pokemon GO, many players may turn their attention to the original Ghost Pokemon, Haunter. The middle-stage evolution of the Gengar evolution line, Haunter is the favorite of many trainers. So can players find its rare shiny variant in Niantic's mobile game?

Tips for finding Shiny Haunter in Pokemon GO

Thankfully, though the odds of finding one are slim, players who are lucky enough will be able to add a Shiny Haunter to their collection. Knowing that it is possible, they can begin to gather resources and come up with a strategy for the hunt for this rare variant. With this being said, what should players keep in mind?

Funnily enough, the first thing that they should take note of when hunting a certain creature in Pokemon GO is the weather. Much like the main series, it plays a huge role in which monsters can spawn around the player. Knowing this, a quick check of one's forecast app on their mobile device can make a difference.

Given Haunter's typing of Ghost and Poison, foggy and cloudy weather yields the highest chance for them to spawn. Once these weather conditions roll through, players should use their Incense and place lure modules on every pokestop they can find nearby; standard lure modules will work the best.

Given the fact that Haunter is an evolved Pokemon, it may be more beneficial to hunt down Gastly instead. Since it is the base form of Haunter and Gengar, it is the most likely to spawn of the three. Since Gastly keeps Haunter's type, it has the best chance of spawning in the same weather conditions in Pokemon GO.

Players who wish to catch Haunter are in luck as the Haunter Spotlight Hour will begin on October 11, 2022, at 6:00 pm local time. On top of being a great way to catch all the Haunter they can carry, this occurrence also serves as a great route to grind up XP for trainers' accounts as the amount will be doubled for the hour.

As experienced Pokemon GO players will know, these Spotlight Hour events host a drastically increased spawn rate for the monster it revolves around. While this occasion does not directly increase the odds of Shiny variants showing up, the exponential spawn increase seems to supplement this.

To summarize, the best way to hunt down a Shiny Haunter in Pokemon GO is to wait for either October 11's Spotlight Hour event or keep a lookout for foggy or cloudy weather.

