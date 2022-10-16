Halloween decor 2022: 7 easy DIY ideas

Falling on October 31, Halloween 2022 is one of the best holidays to dress up and eat candies. However, it is also a special evening to get creative with home decor. Decorating the exterior and interior of your home for Halloween can go beyond attaching fake spiderwebs, hanging orange lights, and carving pumpkins.

The decorations for the holiday can be spooky or plainly haunted, and they can be put together with materials and supplies you can easily find at home. The DIY Halloween home decor takes classic items such as bats, candy corn, and more, as they can be re-invented with some spooky twists.

The creative ideas will ensure that every corner of your house looks unique and festive for the occasion. If one is short on time, these crafts can be put together last-minute and help you save a lot of money by DIY-ing them. On that note, Sportskeeda has mentioned seven such easy DIY Halloween home decor ideas for those who are either too busy or lazy to buy the decorations at the moment.

From origami bats to small clay ghosts: Here are 7 easy DIY home decor ideas for Halloween 2022

1) A black cat made out of Pumpkin for spooky vibe

For this decor, one needs to buy different sizes of pumpkins, one small and one large. Then you need to paint these pumpkins with black acrylic paint. Once they are completely covered in black, you can set them aside to dry. After they have dried up, you need to use hot glue to stick the small pumpkin in the center of the large pumpkin's top.

It is advisable to pull out the stem from the top before gluing them together. While the paint dries, you can make two cat ears out of black paper or felt paper. Lastly, you can add a tail out of a black felt paper sheet. In addition to that, one can take any old cloth cut out of a long piece to make a scarf for the cat, hiding the shape of the section where the two pumpkins join.

2) Origami bats which can be placed over the walls

To make an origami bat, one needs to take square origami sheets, which can be 20x20 cm or 8x8 inches. After taking the sheet, one needs to fold them in four parts and then make two smaller sections on both sides. After which, you need to make two more folds into a triangle, joining the two opposite ends. Folding the sheet into the divided parts, you will get a boat shape.

Then take the above triangle, you need to shape it into the airplane wings shape. After which, the top of the triangle can be folded out, leaving two small ear-shaped flaps on the top. The rest of the silhouette left can be made into bat wings. The design will cost you less than a dollar per bat and by making a bunch of them, you can place them over walls with double sided tape and make it a bat wall. Or you can hang them by the ceiling.

3) Making Halloween candy baskets

This decor idea is pretty simple and cute. All you need is black and orange paper sheets. After cutting four pieces of orange sheets in the Gothic point fence trim in equal shapes, you need to glue them all together side by side. Following this, you need to create a circular black base that can be made of paper or cardboard.

After doing so, you need to add your choice of decor on top of the basket, which can include bat-shaped cutouts, spider-shaped cutouts, a farm fence, etc., out of black paper. You can also add a orange handle on top with the help of a rectangular sheet attached via glue.

After making a bunch of these baskets, you can give out candy to trick-or-treaters in these.

4) Scary plants for the evening

To make a scary plant, you need a plastic orange bucket, over which you need to draw a jack-o-lantern with a black marker. At the bottom, you can make small holes to provide drainage and keep a plant inside it. The decor is perfect for outside the house, and it will cost you less than regular Halloween planters.

In addition to the Halloween planter, more outside decor ideas are provided in the above video.

5) Upcycle a jar into a witch doll

A cute witch from a jar may seem like a big transformation, but it is easy to make. All you need is a canning jar, black felt fabric, white cotton fabric, small orange yarn, hot glue, and a small broom (optional). You need to start by covering your jar with black felt fabric all around. Next, you need to cut out a small ring equal to the jar's radius and cover it in black felt. Add a conical shape of black felt fabric upon the jar's cap. Place it all together to create a distinct witch shape.

Then, take a small white fabric and fold it into the shape of a ball, adding orange yarn over the top to make it seem like hair. Putting it all together, glue it to the front of the jar. Lastly, add an orange ribbon on top of the cap and two small black ribbons over the doll's hair. You can also draw eyes and mouth over the doll with a black marker. Adding a broom below the doll is optional, but it will add an extra flair to the creation.

Lay out a bunch of these on the side table and fill them with your favorite treats for a cozy Halloween night.

6) Budget spider webs out of black plastic bags

If you get to the Dollar Store or Walmart, you will find a bunch of spider webs constructed out of ropes and threads. However, these are way too easy to make out of plastic black bin bags. All you need to do is fold the bag into a triangle and cut out the top handles.

Then fold the triangle thrice more to create a smaller traingle and give it an alternate cut to make it into a spider web shape. You can take a look at the video above for more clarity.

7) Small clay ghosts to lay out in the whole house

To make clay ghosts, one needs air-dry clay to roll out in a random shape with a rolling pin and then add the clay on top of a small styrofoam ball. Make the small pleats and shape of the ghost with a pencil or with hands. You can add eyes by poking two small holes in the clay.

Leave the clay to dry overnight and in the morning remove the styrofoam balls and paint the clay white. Put them on top of small led lights to create a spooky yet cute look for Halloween night.

