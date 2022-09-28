Ghosts season 2 cast list: Meet the actors

Ghosts season 2, the much-awaited season of the highly entertaining supernatural sitcom, is all set to make its arrival with episode 1, this Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 8:30 / 7:30c, exclusively on the popular network CBS.

The beloved sitcom has taken inspiration from the much-cherished British series Ghosts by the creators Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Mathew Baynton, Laurence Rickard, and Ben Willbond. Joe Wiseman and Joe Port have served as the developers of the sitcom.

Joe Port, Mathew Baynton, Joe Wiseman, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard, Simon Farnaby, Ben Willbond, Alison Carpenter, Martha Howe-Douglas, Angie Stephenson, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen have all acted as the executive producers of Ghosts.

The official synopsis for the premiere episode of Ghosts season 2, released by CBS, says:

"Sam enlists the ghosts to help secure a good review from an overly critical couple staying at the bed-and-breakfast; Isaac tries to integrate Nigel into his friend group."

Take a look at the official trailer for Ghosts season 2 here:

The lead actors in the sitcom's season 2 include Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Rebecca Wisocky, among several other promising stars. Without further delay, let's dive in and take a closer look at the lead cast members of Ghosts season 2, before it debuts on CBS Network.

The lead cast list for Ghosts season 2 explored, ahead of its premiere on CBS this Thursday

Rose McIver as Samantha Arondekar

The critically acclaimed actress from New Zealand, Rose McIver will be seen reprising her lead role as Samantha Arondekar on CBS' highly absorbing and engaging sitcom Ghosts season 2.

The actress is best known for her portrayals of the character Olivia "Liv" Moore in iZombie (2015–2019) and Summer Landsdown the Yellow Ranger in 2009's Power Rangers RPM.

Over the years, the highly talented actress has also been a part of several other notable movies, including The Piano, Toy Love, The Lovely Bones, Brightest Star, Queen of Carthage, A Christmas Prince, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby, The Princess Switch: Switched Again, Daffodils, and several others.

Rose McIver has also been a part of several noteworthy TV series, such as Maddigan's Quest, Rude Awakenings, Super City, Masters of Sex, Once Upon a Time, DreamWorks Dragons, Woke, and more.

Utkarsh Ambudkar as Jay Arondekar

Highly acclaimed and beloved American singer, rapper and actor Utkarsh Ambudkar is all set to reprise his role as Jay Arondekar in Ghosts season 2.

The actor is best known for playing the role of Donald in Pitch Perfect, Max Vora in The Broken Hearts Gallery, Todd in Tick, Tick...Boom!, Rishi Lahiri in The Mindy Project, and Mr. Kulkarni in Never Have I Ever.

The actor has also been a part of several other noteworthy movies, including Rocket Science, Freaks of Nature, Barbershop: The Next Cut, Blindspotting, Game Over, Man!, Brittany Runs a Marathon, Godmothered, and Free Guy, among several others.

Utkarsh Ambudkar has also been a part of several other notable TV series, like The Muppets, White Famous, Bartlett, Harvey Street Kids, Brockmire, Mira, Royal Detective, Special, The Dropout, and more.

Rebecca Wisocky as Hetty Woodstone

Highly talented and well-known American actress Rebecca Wisocky will be seen reprising her significant role as Hetty Woodstone in Ghosts season 2.

The actress is best known for playing the role of Evelyn Powell in Lifetime's Devious Maids and Ursula Wooten in the 2007 movie The Picture of Dorian Gray. She has also been a part of several other well-known movies, such as Pollock, Funny Money, Atlas Shrugged: Part I, Hello, My Name Is Doris, Ralph Breaks the Internet and several others.

Wisocky has also acted in many notable TV series, including Sex and the City, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, The Mentalist, Desperate Housewives, American Horror Story: Murder House, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and many more.

Other actors on the cast list for Ghosts season 2 include Brandon Scott Jones, Asher Grodman, Richie Moriarty, Devan Chandler Long, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, and Hudson Thames.

Don't forget to catch episode 1 of Ghosts season 2, airing on CBS, this Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 8:30 / 7:30c.

