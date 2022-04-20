What time will Ghosts Season 1 finale air on CBS? Release date, plot, and more details explored

CBS' latest sitcom Ghosts is ready to air its season finale with Episode 18 titled, Farnsby & B. The series chronicled the journey of Samantha (Rose McIver), a cheerful freelance journalist, and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), an up-and-coming chef from the city, in their attempt to convert a huge run-down country estate plagued by ghosts into a bed and breakfast. The upcoming episode will feature the arrival of their first guest.

Ghosts @GhostsCBS This may be no surprise to anyone who watches and loves #GhostsCBS , but we still found a way to surprise the cast with this good news— Ghosts is officially renewed for Season 2! This may be no surprise to anyone who watches and loves #GhostsCBS, but we still found a way to surprise the cast with this good news— Ghosts is officially renewed for Season 2! https://t.co/8enZVIcp8I

Episode 18 of the offbeat comedy drama will air on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 9 PM ET. The show has already been renewed for a second season, so the story will not necessarily conclude in the upcoming episode, but it will perhaps end in a cliffhanger, setting things up for the next season.

Read on for more details about the upcoming finale of Ghosts.

Ghosts Season 1, Episode 18 promo: Arrival of the first guest?

The finale of the CBS show will primarily deal with the arrival of the first official guest in the bed and breakfast. The quirky and colorful promo video shows the spirits of the house discussing their improved afterlife with Jay and Samatha. The spirits that inhabit the large estate have warmed up to Samantha over the course of the previous 17 episodes.

However, it seems that the finale will not be without its share of troubles. The synopsis for the upcoming episode, as released by CBS, indicates something more than just a celebratory welcome party for their first guests. It reads,

"As Sam and Jay await the arrival of their first official bed-and-breakfast guests, they face obstacles triggered by a Norse curse placed upon them by Thorfinn; Isaac takes a huge, centuries-in-the-making step in his personal life."

Ghosts @GhostsCBS Even though #GhostProm has come to an end, we’ll keep dancing all night long. 🕺And be sure to mark your calendars for the #GhostsCBS SEASON FINALE next week! Even though #GhostProm has come to an end, we’ll keep dancing all night long. 🕺And be sure to mark your calendars for the #GhostsCBS SEASON FINALE next week! https://t.co/qKs1WbmwQq

As mentioned, one of the biggest issues that Samantha will face in the upcoming episode will be the Norse curse placed on them by Thorfinn (Devan Long). This curse will cause multiple obstacles ahead of the big day.

The synopsis also points out that the final episode will take a look at Captain Isaac's (played by Brandon Scott Jones) personal life. We do not know anything about the step or what kind of impact it might have on Isaac as of yet because nothing has been revealed in the promo or synopsis.

When will the finale of Ghosts air?

Ghosts @GhostsCBS The looks on our faces during all of last night's #GhostsCBS 🤩 if you never want #GhostProm to end, watch it all over again right here: spr.ly/6015KNSbJ The looks on our faces during all of last night's #GhostsCBS 🤩 if you never want #GhostProm to end, watch it all over again right here: spr.ly/6015KNSbJ https://t.co/ymf3NqGYck

The finale of the sitcom will air on Thursday, April 21, 2022, on the CBS channel. You can tune in at 9.00 PM ET. It will also be available for streaming on Paramount Plus, where you can find the rest of the season as well.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee