Halloween costumes 2022: 7 best superhero costume ideas

Falling on the 31st of this month, Halloween 2022 is almost upon us, and everyone is already preparing their Halloween costumes in advance. The holiday is known for its spooky aesthetics and unlimited candy tradition. However, it is more than that. Halloween allows people to dress up how they want, whether it be their favorite characters or alter-egos.

When one is baffled while finding their perfect Halloween look, a superhero get-up is always the way to go. Superhero costumes are just as reliable as their characters when it comes to making a grand entry into dress-up parties. While most people go with a last-minute Superman look, there is no shortage of amazing lineups that are fresh and based on the popular recent characters.

Recently, Marvel, DC Comics, anime series, and many other pop-culture franchises have introduced the world to multiple admirable heroes and villains. So, Sportskeeda has listed the seven such best superhero costumes that one can opt for this Halloween. These fresh ideas will make one stand out from the others in the crowd and translate well into the trick-or-treating ensembles.

Eleven, Naruto, and 5 other superhero Halloween costumes that will make you stand out in 2022

1) The brilliant She-Hulk from She-Hulk: Law at Attorney

The brilliant She-Hulk from the series She-Hulk: Law at Attorney (Image via Marvel/ Amazon)

For those who aren't yet obsessed with the She-Hulk: Law at Attorney, they will surely be during Halloween 2022. The She-Hulk Halloween costume will be one of the easier options to dress up as. One can opt for a green bodysuit, or use a green body paint to apply all over their body and wear a small white and purple bodysuit over it to complete the look. A shoulder-length curly hair wig would be an additional touch to finish off the ensemble.

One can avail the She-Hulk costume on Amazon at $32.99 and on Halloween Costumes starting from $64.99.

2) The mighty Thor from Thor: Love and Thunder

Norse God Thor from MCU's The Avengers movie (Image via Disney/ Amazon)

Thor: Love and Thunder is the most recent addition to the Thor franchise. It dropped in July of this year and became a major hit among the Marvel fanatics. The movie drew attention due to Chris Hemsworth, who played the role of Thor and won hearts of millions just because of his amazing looks. However, his costume will also be the one to win many hearts this year.

One can avail the Thor costume on Amazon starting from $59.99 and at Walmart for $100.

3) Naruto from Naruto: Shippuden

Naruto from Naruto: Shippuden (Image via Amazon / Bandai)

While Naruto's character was introduced way before 2022, the manga and anime series has always been a favorite choice for cosplaying. With the upcoming Naruto spin-offs in Fall 2022, this will be the perfect time to dress up as your favorite character and opt for that energy orange hue for the evening.

The iconic Naruto orange tracksuit costume can be availed on Amazon starting at a retail price of $54 for adults and $44 for kids.

4) Scarlet Witch from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Wanda, or Scarlet Witch, from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Image via Amazon/ Marvel)

Marvel Studios released their second Doctor Stranger film in May 2022, dubbed the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While the titular superhero stole millions of hearts with his mystic magic, America Chavez amazed fans with her charm. However, it was Scarlet Witch, aka Wanda Maximoff, who is credited as the show-stealer. Not only did she scare everyone but also impressed the fans with her good acting.

This Halloween would be the perfect occasion to dress up as the scary Scarlet Witch. The costume can be availed on Amazon at $49.98, which goes up to $184. Hence, interested buyers are advised to hoose wisely according to their budget.

5) The titular character from Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Image via Amazon / IMDB)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 released in April 2022, and the movie was an immediate blockbuster. The film is symbolic of true heroism, and Sonic is the ideal protagonist to convey such powerful messages. Moreover, many people were impressed by the production of the film and the animation quality. No wonder it became the highest grossing video game film of 2022.

Sonic the Hedgehog costume can be availed on Amazon for kids at a retail price starting from $25 and for adults at $80.

6) Black Panther from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

T'Challa as Black Panther in MCU's Black Panther movie (Image via Marvel/ Amazon)

The Marvel Studios is all set to release their latest Black Panther movie, dubbed the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, on November 11, 2022. The movie hasn't been released yet, but fans are already very excited about it. To commemorate the upcoming film, interested fans can dress up as T'Challa's Black Panther and rock the dark aesthetic that comes with the heroic vibes.

One can buy the Black Panther costume on Amazon at $36.99 for kids and $52 for adults.

7) Eleven from Stranger Things

Eleven from Stranger Things (Image via Amazon / IMBD)

For those who are curious and interested in science, they can opt Eleven's look from Stranger Things 4. In the most recent season, she wore a plain white jumpsuit as a uniform in the Hawkins Laboratory and this jumpsuit looks utilitarian and trendy. Additionally, dedicated fans can also choose to wear a shaved head wig to finish off the look.

Eleven's costume from Stranger Things Season 4 can be availed on Amazon at a retail price of $39.99.

Other than these trendy costumes, one can also opt for simplistic looks such as Superman's cape and Spiderman's suit. No matter what one chooses, they will look quirky in a superhero costume during Halloween 2022 parties.

The year 2022 marked the release of many blockbuster Superhero movies. A few releases from this year include Thor: Love and Thunder, Moon Knight, The Batman, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Lightyear, and many more. Several other highly anticipated movies are also set to be released in 2022 in theaters, including Black Adam (October 21, 2022), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11, 2022), and the Shazam! 2 (December 16, 2022).

Additionally, many anime characters, such as Saitama from One Punch Man, Goku from Dragon Ball Z, and Monkey D. Luffy from One Piece, also make for great choices for costume parties. Whichever character fans decide to dress up as, don't forget to take the daily dose of confidence with yourself.

Poll : 0 votes