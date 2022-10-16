Halloween 2022: 5 easy Halloween makeup ideas

We have a unique affection for Halloween since it allows us to indulge in our wildest imaginations. It is a holiday that allows us to express our creativity. With the beloved holiday around the corner, we're all scrambling to get our spooky outfits and accessories ready. But as we all know, without complementary makeup, all of this would be lacking.

If you haven't made up your mind about your Halloween makeup, we've put together five quick and simple looks that will definitely elevate your costume.

Five best and quick Halloween makeup looks

1) IT Pennywise Clown makeup

After prepping your face with a primer, apply the foundation to your face. Along with your normal skin tone foundation, add a few pumps of white foundation to brighten up your face for clown makeup. Apply it on both your face and neck.

Highlight under the eyes as well as eyelids with white face paint. Set everything with translucent powder. Now, set your eyebrows with a brow cream and brush.

For eye makeup, apply red eyeshadow. To form a gradient, apply darker tones from up to down. Blend everything perfectly. Add eyelashes to complete the eye look.

Contour your face. And start making clown-like red lines on your cheeks, extending them above your eyebrows. Use similar red face paint for your nose, and also for outlining your lips. Now, add some red glitter glue to your nose tip. Fill your lined lips with a lighter shade of red and finish off your look with matching hair and outfit.

Take a look at the Pennywise IT makeup look sported by Demi Lovato (Image via Twitter/@portallovato)

For Halloween 2019, pop star Demi Lovato posted a selfie showing off their stunning makeup as the villain Pennywise from IT.

2) The Mask makeup

This Halloween you can also opt for a classic The Mask makeup look, which is again quite easy to do.

Start by painting your face green. Cover your entire face, ears, and neck with green face paint. Then highlight your eyes with a darker shade of green and yellow eyeshadow. Apply similar shades on the lower lashline. Further, outline your eyebrows with black.

Draw black wing eyeliner to enhance the shape of your eyes. Add long black fake eyelashes to complete your eye makeup.

Next, contour your face with darker green tones. Finish off The Mask makeup with a dark green lip color. Wear a themed outfit to achieve the best Halloween look.

Stanley Ipkiss, popularly recognized as The Mask, is one of Hollywood's best-known fictional characters, and in 2019, supermodel Gigi Hadid took on the role with the assistance of famous makeup artist Patrick Ta. Gigi's appearance was undoubtedly both stunning and realistic.

3) Tim Burton’s corpse bride makeup

Start this makeup look straightaway with blue, gray, and teal face paint. Blend them all, to form a smooth blue base on your face, neck, and other parts of your chest. Seal everything with white powder.

Now, take a dark blue shade and draw the jawline. Apply similar dark shades around your eyebrows as well as across your chest and neck. Highlight all the high points of your face with dark shades of blue and also enhance your bone area.

Next, apply dark blue on your eyes as well as on the lower lash line. Also, apply white liner to enhance the eyes. Draw curvy bold black eyebrows like Emily. Now, apply thick black eyeliner, followed by false eyelashes. Finally complete your makeup with a dusty pink lip color.

Wear a blue wig and matching accessories to achieve a perfect Halloween look.

Pop singer Halsey posted a photo of her impressive makeup transformation into Emily on Instagram on October 29, 2020. Halsey expertly transformed herself into Tim Burton's "Corpse Bride," complete with a blue backdrop, delicate contouring, large eyes, and fresh brows.

4) Pink Skull makeup

Start with your base makeup. Apply the foundation and set it with translucent powder. Now, start drawing the skull outlines on your face. First, use light pink eyeshadow to draw these outlines. Then, darken them with deeper pink tones. Also, apply these pink colors to your eyes.

Then, set your eyebrows with an eyebrow pencil. Now, apply pink colors on the nose and darken it with purplish tones.

It’s time to draw teeth. Take white face paint and start making teeth on your face. Set them with translucent powder. After this, fill all the remaining plain areas with light pink tones.

Now, draw outlines of white teeth designs with black pen eyeliner. After outlining them, darken your eye makeup with purple and black eyeshadow. Give the final touches by highlighting your skull lines in black and wearing a matching pink wig.

Take a look at the Pink Skull makeup look carried by Rihanna (Image via Twitter/@worldmusicawards)

Rihanna, the founder of Fenty Beauty, showcased her ability to pull off any look in 2018 when she was spotted exiting a Halloween party while decked out in vibrant pink skull makeup.

5) Vampire lip makeup

The easiest on the list is the vampire lip makeup. Draw a white triangle teeth design on your lips. Outline them in black and fill the rest of your lip area with red lipstick. On one side of your lips, draw the design of blood dripping down with similar hot red lip shades to complete this simple Halloween makeup look.

You can accessorize it with a matching black and white vampire outfit.

These are just a few of the many Halloween makeup looks. You really have no limits to your imagination when it comes to spooky Halloween looks, so experiment with your favorite makeup looks this spooky season.

