Where to buy Air Jordan 1 High OG “Skyline” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The Swoosh’s mainstay sublabel Jordan Brand is incessantly making preparations for next year. As such, the recently surfaced Air Jordan 1 High OG “Skyline” shoe will also join its already extensive list of 2023. The new AJ 1 High features a distinctive gradient denim on the upper that will offer a perfect combination of purple and orange tones.

Not long ago, trusted Jordan insiders, such as SneakerTrigger and ZSneakerheaz, shared the first look at the shoe alongside its release information.

The upcoming “Skyline” variant of the Air Jordan 1 High shoe will be arriving next year. The pairs are scheduled for March 18, 2022, as per ZSneakerheadz early reports. These high-top sneakers will be offered with a fixed price label of $180 per pair. Jordanheads can easily avail them from the online and offline locations of Nike and its authorized sellers.

Nike’s Air Jordan 1 High OG “Skyline” colorway will arrive in gradient purple and orange makeup

Take a closer look at the on-foot look of the upcoming shoes (Image via Instagram/@sneakertrigger)

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Skyline” will also be included in the "Craft" Pack of the Jordan Brand, together with the Air Jordan 2 Retro Low and Air Jordan 4 Retro shoes.

The genesis and story of the first silhouette is mentioned on Jordan Brand's web page, which says:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected."

Further continuing:

"Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Skyline" comes in a various colors, including bright orange, black, iced lilac, true blue, and sail. The cladding has been made of faded, gradient denim.

The gradient on each shoe is reversed, moving from purple to orange on the right and from orange to purple on the left, which makes this pair look distinctive. The denim overlays are coupled with white underlays. Additionally, the crisp white toe boxes are adorned with radially aligned perforations.

While the characteristic Swoosh appears on the lateral side in black, the bold black Air Jordan wing logo enhances the ankle areas. Similarly, black highlights are added to the collar as well as to the inner lining. The uppers are finally wrapped up in matching black lace sets.

Here's a detailed look at the branding accents of the shoes (Image via Instagram/@sneakertrigger)

Rounding out the sneakers is an off-white midsole that is combined with a black outer sole unit. Moreover, these midsoles are incorporated with the original Air units for improved performance and comfort.

On March 18, 2023, the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Skyline” colorway will go on sale. It will be available online and in-store at Nike and a few Jordan Brand retailers worldwide at $180 per pair.

Interested buyers are advised to subscribe to the Swoosh’s official website to stay posted on the upcoming “Skyline” variant.

