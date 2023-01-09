5 best upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 High releasing in 2023

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned sportswear label Jordan has managed to become a behemoth in the sneaker industry. It has reached new heights and has gained an undeniable presence in the pop-culture world. The lifetime contract between Michael Jordan and Nike, which began in 1984, led to a permanently altered basketball and sneaker world.

As the label slowly approaches its 40th anniversary, there has been an increasing interest among sneakerheads to see their favorite retro releases over the iconic Air Jordan 1 sneaker model. Nike is capitalizing upon the moment and has already given a sneak peek into its upcoming 2023 catalog.

The Air Jordan 1 is slated to be released in a variety of unique color palettes and iconic retro makeovers. The list below compiles five of the best colorways of the Nike Air Jordan 1 High silhouette, scheduled to be released in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

"True Blue" and four other upcoming colorways of the Nike Air Jordan 1 High silhouette

1) Air Jordan 1 "True Blue"

Air Jordan 1 High "True Blue"

Michael Jordan's eponymous label is kick-starting the journey of 2023 with the Air Jordan 1 "True Blue" makeover. The OG colorway is inspired by the iconic Air Jordan 3 silhouette and comes clad in a True Blue/White/Cement Grey color scheme. The titular hue is added over the leather overlays, which stand out vibrantly against the cement grey and neutral white colors.

The Air Jordan 1 "True Blue" sneakers will be released via Nike and select retailers on January 14, 2023, for $180.

2) Nike Air Jordan 1 High '85 "Black and White"

Nike Air Jordan 1 High '85 "Black and White" (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Jordan brand is reviving the iconic "Panda" color scheme - which is a mix of black and white - over its all-time favorite Air Jordan 1 High '85 silhouette. The Air Jordan 1's "85" iteration was launched in February 2020 as a part of the "New Beginnings" pack and will now be released in a black and white color scheme in February 2023.

The two-toned AJ1 High sneaker is slated to launch via Nike and select retailers on February 15, 2023, at a retail price of $200.

3) Women's Air Jordan 1 "Game Royal and Varsity Maize"

Air Jordan 1 High "Laney"

The swoosh label unveiled a 16-piece Spring/Summer 2023 Air Jordan Retro collection on December 22, 2022, and revealed that it will be released throughout the first half of 2023.

One of the most iconic colorways to appear in the collection is the Air Jordan 1 "Game Royal and Varsity Maize" sneakers. The colorway is a nod to Michael Jordan's high school, Laney High School in Wilmington, NC, and comes clad in the school team's colors.

The shoe's makeover, dubbed "Laney," is slated to release via SNKRS on February 17, 2023, for $180.

4) Air Jordan 1 Retro High "Celtics"

Air Jordan 1 Retro High "Celtics" (Image via Nike)

The swoosh label recently unveiled the "Celtics" makeover upon the Air Jordan 1 silhouette, to be released on April 15, 2023. The sneaker's makeover is inspired by the 2009-released Air Jordan 1, which was a part of the "Defining Moments Pack." The silhouette is a nod to MJ's legendary play against the Boston Celtics in the 1986 NBA playoffs.

The silhouette uses a similar color blocking scheme as OG Chicago, but with the red replaced with a green hue. The silhouette is slated to be released via SNKRS at a retail price of $180.

5) Air Jordan 1 High OG Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

To celebrate the upcoming movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which will premiere on July 2, 2023, the swoosh label is planning to reveal a silhouette clad in multiple patterns and shades of red to showcase Spider-Man in different verses across dimensions.

The sneaker is for both Jordan and Marvel fans and is rumored to release on May 20, 2023, at a retail price of $200.

Other than the aforementioned five silhouettes, the swoosh label has many other makeovers of Air Jordan 1 hidden in their catalog, which will be released throughout 2023 to maintain the pop-culture relevance it well deserves.

