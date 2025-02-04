All you need to know about Heinz and Grammy-winning producer Mustard’s latest collaboration

American food company Heinz has announced its collaboration with record producer Mustard. After a huge demand from fans, the company has finally joined hands with the Grammy winner.

Mustard, whose real name is Dijon Isaiah McFarlane, has been in the record-producing and DJ industry for years now. He has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Kendrick Lamar, Ty Dolla Sign, Rihanna, and Ludacris over the years. He's won the Grammy awards twice - in 2019 and 2025.

His song with Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us" won the Record of the Year award at the Grammy's last week. Heinz took the moment to announce their collaboration with Mustard during an ad break. They also used Kendrick's song "TV Off" which features Mustard to announce the collaboration.

Mustard appointed 'Chief Mustard Officer' at Heinz

It's not just that they've announced a collaboration with the record producer, Heinz has also given him a designation. Dijon will be their 'Chief Mustard Officer'. He will be responsible for hosting some events and even mixing some exclusive recipes apart from bringing his influence to the brand.

Kraft Heinz's North American Chief Marketing Officer, Todd Kaplan, said about the collaboration (via Food and Wine):

“Like Heinz, Mustard goes all in on everything he puts out into the world. It’s been amazing to see him bring that commitment to our work from day one. It’s surprisingly unexpected but collaborating makes sense on so many levels, and it’s a true partnership between the brand and Mustard. He’s been driving culture for years, and his perspective has been paramount in planning a year of epic surprises for fans.”

Fans are understandably excited about the collaboration as many have been calling for it since the release of "TV Off" by Kendrick Lamar.

More about Heinz and Mustard's collaboration

Dijon is known for his music collaboration but is reportedly also a fan of Mustard. He uses it regularly as a condiment for chicken wings and ribs, among others. Thus, one could expect a great flavor profile in the new flavor. However, what it will taste like remains to be seen.

This is the first time Heinz will be releasing a new flavor of their mustard sauce in a decade. It's also their first co-creation in the United States of America.

The video ad for the collaboration showed Heinz's mustard bottle covered in yellow diamonds. It will be interesting to see if the final product also has a bottle with a similar design/texture when it hits the shelves.

Availability

The date of release of the limited-edition mustard is unknown as of now. However, interested individuals can sign up on MustardxMustard.com to be among the first ones to know when the product drops. It will definitely be available online, but it'll be interesting to see if it comes to stores in a large quantity as well.

Post Malone also recently collaborated with a renowned food brand

Mustard isn't the only music artist to have recently collaborated with a food brand. Post Malone recently collaborated with Oreo to release a special-edition Oreo. Unlike the regular cookie, this will feature a salted caramel and shortbread cream between one regular Oreo cookie and one golden cookie.

Fans will certainly be excited by these two products and will hope to see more of their favorite artists collaborate with food brands.

