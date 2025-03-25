Minecraft fan recreates iconic wallpaper of Steve fighting a skeleton

Minecraft was released 15 years ago, and it remains one of the most popular games on the planet. The title started gaining popularity in 2012, with rampant animations, fan art, and wallpapers popping up on the internet. One such wallpaper revealed Steve fighting a skeleton as it fell from a cliff.

Ad

A Minecraft player who goes by u/SnootyMotion has shared an image on the game's subreddit showing the same wallpaper from 2012 recreated in the current year. The user also added some other versions of the same scene that show the fight from a closer angle. One image even adds a sunset effect making the scene more stylistic. A pig can be seen in the background watching the fight.

Ad

Trending

The original poster added a link in the comments for players who want to download the uncompressed, 8K version of these wallpapers for free. u/Infamous_Sleep2912 asked for the same scene but instead of a normal pig looking, they wanted the Technoblade pig. The original poster mentioned in the edit that they have added it along with a barebones texture version as well.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Comment byu/SnootyMotion from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

Comment byu/SnootyMotion from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

u/FeedTheADHD said that they remember how every YouTuber who started playing Minecraft would have this image in their thumbnail. Another player, u/I_am_Maslak said that they remember Mursztin as the creator of this wallpaper.

Reddit reacts to the old wallpaper recreation (Image via Reddit)

u/Frequent-Trifle-4093 commended the work of the original poster for making this version. u/MagicianSuch9504 said they felt nostalgic after seeing this wallpaper.

Ad

Redditors talked about the wallpaper and the original creator (Image via Reddit)

u/ponczekBonczekXD added that the original image was made by Mursztin, who is from Poland, and the name of the wallpaper is Steve wrócił z wakacji. This phrase translates to “Steve came back from vacation.”

Ad

Changes in Minecraft over the years

The Spring to Life update drop is releasing today (Image via Mojang Studios)

Ever since the first version of the game came out in 2009, there have several changes introduced in every aspect of the blocky world. Minecraft was a simple project that soon took over the world to become the most widely selling videogame of all time. One of the reasons why the game is still relevant is the constant updates.

For example, the developers recently announced the Spring to Life update drop, which will introduce mob variants of pigs, cows, and chickens. The drop also adds ambient effects, such as sounds in deserts, falling leaves effect, leaf litter, and the long-awaited firefly bush. All these little but substantial changes are the reason why Minecraft is as popular even to this day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!