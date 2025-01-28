"Since when is Technoblade skin banned?": Minecraft player left confused as Mojang doesn't allow Technoblade's skin

A Minecraft player and Reddit user named u/vizipisztoly shared a post on the game's subreddit dedicated to the beloved YouTuber Technoblade. The user asked the community whether any skin inspired by Technoblade’s avatar has been banned in the Hypixel server.

They also added some screenshots showing how a warning message pops up saying that using that particular skin violates the community guidelines.

"Since when is Technoblade skin banned?"

It should be noted that this ban comes from Mojang Studios directly. The original poster asked the community when Technoblade skin was banned, and if anyone else was experiencing the same issue.

Comment byu/vizipisztoly from discussion inTechnoblade Expand Post

Reacting to this post, u/JO0048 said that some players were probably doing something unsavory with the skin on, and this could explain why Mojang Studios decided to stop others from using the Technoblade skin to curb this issue. They added that the developers would not just ban something like this without any reason.

Comment byu/vizipisztoly from discussion inTechnoblade Expand Post

u/eMmKeeKay_Says mentioned something similar about trolls reporting the skin and Mojang Studios has not looked into it yet. They also suggested reporting this issue and contacting support to get it fixed.

u/WitherHuntress suggested to the original poster that they can put on any skin they want and add a crown to it. They also added that there are many Technoblade crown templates on websites such as The Skindex.

Redditors react to the problem with using Technoblade skin (Image via Reddit)

u/bruhsoundeffect111 gave an idea where the YouTuber’s Hypixel faction members would change their skin to Techno’s iconic skin, including their username to match or rhyme with it. This would be a great way to give the late Minecraft player a tribute.

Another user u/-illusoryMechanist asked whether the late YouTuber’s family asked for this ban. User u/L0rd_Voldemort tagged Technoblade’s father in the thread asking for clarification. User u/MrTechnodad said that this is the first time they have heard about it.

Minecraft skins help players stand out from the rest

Players can get any skin they want from the internet (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft is a game that is all about creativity, and one of the ways of expressing it is by having a unique appearance. By customizing skins, players can make their characters unique and represent their personalities in the blocky world.

Players can download premade designs from websites like MinecraftSkins or create their own using online skin editors. After designing or selecting a skin, it can be uploaded to the game. This allows the new look to appear in the game instantly.

One iconic skin is the "Technoblade" skin, based on the late Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade. His avatar, a regal pig wearing a crown and royal attire, became widely recognized in the community.

With millions of subscribers, he inspired countless fans through his content and personality. Even after his passing, his legacy lives on, and many players wear his skin as a tribute.

