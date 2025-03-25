  • home icon
Minecraft 1.21.5 update expected release time

By Akshat Kabra
Modified Mar 25, 2025 08:35 GMT
Minecraft Spring to Life 1.21.5 update will soon release today. (Image via Mojang Studios)
Minecraft Spring to Life 1.21.5 update will soon release today. (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang will soon release the new Minecraft 1.21.5 update called Spring to Life. In the game's first Live event of 2025, the drop's release date was revealed, which is today (March 25, 2025), and new features for the next drop that will release in the summer were introduced. When it comes to the exact time of release, we can only estimate based on previous update releases and expect the game to drop in a certain time window.

Expected release time for Minecraft 1.21.5 Spring to Life game drop

youtube-cover
For several years, Mojang has released updates at a certain time window. Like with every massive game company, it has a set time of day at which it releases new updates or titles.

Previously, Mojang released Minecraft 1.21.4 The Garden Awakens game drop at 12 pm ET (9:30 IST) on December 3, 2024. Before that, the 1.21.2 Bundles of Bravery game drop was also released around this time.

Hence, Minecraft 1.21.5 Spring to Life game drop can be expected to be released at 12 pm ET (9:30 pm IST, 4 pm GMT).

The exact release time can vary since it entirely depends on the developers. Hence, here is an estimated two-hour-long window for major timezones in which the Spring to Life game drop may be released:

  • 8:30 – 10:30 pm IST
  • 3 – 5 pm GMT
  • 4 – 6 pm BST
  • 11 am – 1 pm EDT
  • 8 – 10 am PDT
  • 10 am – 12 pm CST
  • 12 – 2 am JST (March 26, 2025)
  • 1 – 3 am AEST (March 26, 2025)

Major new features coming with Minecraft 1.21.5 Spring to Life update

Minecraft Spring to Life update will bring loads of new features. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)
Minecraft Spring to Life update will bring loads of new features. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft's 1.21.5 Spring to Life update will bring loads of new features like new cow, pig, and chicken variants, various new plant blocks for decoration, and new sounds for certain blocks and mobs.

These features will be applied to almost every existing Overworld biome, breathing new life into the first Minecraft dimension.

Warm and cold variants of cows, pigs, and chickens can be found and tamed as pets, firefly bushes, and cactus flowers can be used as decorative vegetation blocks, leaf litter can be used as early-game fuel, lodestone can be easily crafted, and much more.

Edited by Angad Sharma
हिन्दी