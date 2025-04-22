Minecraft fan suggests crafting recipe ideas for uncraftable items like trident and spawner

Minecraft has a lot of items, most of which can be crafted using other materials in the blocky world. Tools such as the pickaxe and hoe, weapons such as swords and axes, and other items are necessary for getting ahead in the game. However, some items cannot be crafted but only obtained, if the player is lucky or looks hard enough. As it turns out, some fans want that to change.

Ad

A Minecraft player, u/Advanced_Age_9198, made a post on the game's subreddit showing the recipe for some items that cannot be crafted. The user said that they have kept the recipe difficult to obtain for items, such as Totem of Undying, to make sure the rarity is preserved. The images featured crafting materials for items such as tridents, saddles, horse armor, nametags, etc.

Ad

Trending

Reacting to the post and the idea, u/Gbeans1122 said that they remember the time when golden apples were craftable. Another player, u/MordorsElite, said that they still add the crafting recipe as a data pack to every world they create, as they do not see a reason why it should not be craftable.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Comment byu/Advanced_Age_9198 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

Comment byu/Advanced_Age_9198 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

The user added that golden apples might add an extra advantage during PvP modes, but since they play single-player mode, they don’t mind crafting these items as much as they want.

u/shyguyshow said that gilded blackstone should have a recipe and be craftable, as it looks very good and is just used for decorative purposes. Another player, u/ScannerCop, said that they were surprised to find that gilded blackstone was not craftable, as it is just gold and blackstone.

Ad

Redditors react to the idea of crafting recipes for non-craftable items in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

u/MetalMan4774 said that items such as name tags, saddles, horse armor, and bells should be craftable. u/Wild-Compote3700 replied that they remember when saddles used to be craftable in the Pocket Edition with leather horse armor or something they cannot recall.

Ad

More items coming to Minecraft

The happy ghast can be used to fly around the Minecraft world (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Spring to Life update added a lot of items to the game. This included leaf litter, new cactus flowers, falling leaves effect, and new mob variants for cows, pigs, and chickens. But the more exciting news was the announcement of the fresh ghast variants. Minecraft will soon get the dried ghast, the ghastling, and the happy ghast in the upcoming summer game drop.

The happy ghast can be used as a vehicle to fly around, and it can carry four players at once. Players will need to craft the harness to control this flying mob. While the release date of the summer drop is not confirmed, the beta and snapshots have added the upcoming features for players to test and try.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!