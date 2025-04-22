Minecraft fan suggests crafting recipe ideas for uncraftable items like trident and spawner

Minecraft has a lot of items, most of which can be crafted using other materials in the blocky world. Tools such as the pickaxe and hoe, weapons such as swords and axes, and other items are necessary for getting ahead in the game. However, some items cannot be crafted but only obtained, if the player is lucky or looks hard enough. As it turns out, some fans want that to change.
A Minecraft player, u/Advanced_Age_9198, made a post on the game's subreddit showing the recipe for some items that cannot be crafted. The user said that they have kept the recipe difficult to obtain for items, such as Totem of Undying, to make sure the rarity is preserved. The images featured crafting materials for items such as tridents, saddles, horse armor, nametags, etc.
Reacting to the post and the idea, u/Gbeans1122 said that they remember the time when golden apples were craftable. Another player, u/MordorsElite, said that they still add the crafting recipe as a data pack to every world they create, as they do not see a reason why it should not be craftable.
The user added that golden apples might add an extra advantage during PvP modes, but since they play single-player mode, they don’t mind crafting these items as much as they want.
u/shyguyshow said that gilded blackstone should have a recipe and be craftable, as it looks very good and is just used for decorative purposes. Another player, u/ScannerCop, said that they were surprised to find that gilded blackstone was not craftable, as it is just gold and blackstone.
u/MetalMan4774 said that items such as name tags, saddles, horse armor, and bells should be craftable. u/Wild-Compote3700 replied that they remember when saddles used to be craftable in the Pocket Edition with leather horse armor or something they cannot recall.
More items coming to Minecraft
The Spring to Life update added a lot of items to the game. This included leaf litter, new cactus flowers, falling leaves effect, and new mob variants for cows, pigs, and chickens. But the more exciting news was the announcement of the fresh ghast variants. Minecraft will soon get the dried ghast, the ghastling, and the happy ghast in the upcoming summer game drop.
The happy ghast can be used as a vehicle to fly around, and it can carry four players at once. Players will need to craft the harness to control this flying mob. While the release date of the summer drop is not confirmed, the beta and snapshots have added the upcoming features for players to test and try.
