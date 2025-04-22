Minecraft snapshot 25w17a patch notes: Locator bar, custom cloud range, and more

Minecraft snapshot 25w17a brings two notable updates: the locator bar is now enabled by default, and a new option has been added to adjust cloud range.

Ad

The locator bar, a feature useful in multiplayer servers, was first introduced in snapshot 25w15a as part of an experimental data pack. Starting with 25w17a, it is now available by default in all new worlds.

In the previous snapshot, 25w16a, Mojang extended the range at which clouds appear in the sky. While this quality-of-life change made the skies more visually appealing, lower-end PCs might have struggled to render the extended range. Likely for this reason, Mojang has added a new option to adjust the cloud rendering distance.

Ad

Trending

In addition to these two features, the update includes improvements to the Realms service and several bug fixes. Here are the patch notes for Minecraft snapshot 25w17a.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Minecraft snapshot 25w17a patch notes: Everything you need to know

Expand Tweet

Ad

New features in Minecraft snapshot 25w17a

Added an option to reduce the cloud range

Added the Locator Bar, a new HUD element that shows the direction of other Players in multiplayer

Locator Bar

The Locator Bar is a new default UI element that displays the direction of other players in the world.

If there are no other players in the world the experience bar will display as normal, otherwise if another player is in the world (and that player is not hiding) then the experience bar will appear when experience is gained, otherwise the Locator Bar will display in the same area.

Ad

Multiplayer servers can toggle the Locator Bar with the locatorBar gamerule

Players can hide by crouching, wearing a mob head or a Carved Pumpkin, or using a Potion of Invisibility

Players in Spectator Mode are not visible on the Locator Bar

However, Spectating player are visible to each other

Facing other players within a 120 degrees range will display those players as colored indicators on the Locator Bar

Other players that are above/below the screen will also display an up/down arrow with their indicator

The indicator will change to different sized icons depending on how far away the other Player is

Colored indicators are randomized for each player

Servers can modify the colors of indicators with the /waypoint command

eg: /waypoint modify @s color red to set an indicator to red

Players on a team will override their default indicator color with their team color

Ad

Player Changes

Crouching will hide the player, preventing them from appearing on the Locator Bar of other players

Spectators are only visible to other spectators on the Locator Bar

Item Changes

The following items will hide players when worn in the head slot:

Carved Pumpkin

Skeleton Skull

Wither Skeleton Skull

Player Head

Zombie Head

Creeper Head

Dragon Head

Piglin Head

Potion Changes

Using a Potion of Invisibility will also hide players from the Locator Bar

Changes in Minecraft snapshot 25w17a

Ad

Improvements to the Realms configuration screen

Introduced a Region Preference setting that allows for more granular control over what region a Realm is started

Realms

Changed the layout of the Realms configuration screen to use tabs

A Worlds tab containing changes to any of the world slots, creating new worlds and changing their settings

A Players tab to manage the players that have access and their level of access to the Realm

A Subscription tab to manage the Realms subscription

A Settings tab to change the settings of the Realm

Introduced a Region Preference setting that allows for more granular control over what region a Realm is started

Changed wording for Close/Open Realm to Temporarily close/Reopen Realm

Ad

Technical changes in Minecraft snapshot 25w17a

The Data Pack version is now 74

The Resource Pack version is now 58

Added a Server-authoritative Waypoint broadcasting system for controlling the Locator Bar behavior for Players

Data Pack Version 74

Commands

Added waypoint

This is a new command for querying and modifying waypoints.

waypoint list

waypoint modify <entity-selector> color <color>

waypoint modify <entity-selector> color hex <hex-color>

waypoint modify <entity-selector> color reset

waypoint modify <entity-selector> style <waypoint_style/resource>

waypoint modify <entity-selector> style reset

Ad

Arguments:

entity-selector: For selecting entities that are transmitting as waypoints (see waypoint_transmit_range attribute)

color: Overrides the Locator Bar icon color for this waypoint

hex <hex-color> arguments are in web format (RRGGBB)

Red is either hex F00 or hex FF0000

Cornflower blue is hex 6495ED

style: For changing the icon spriteset and selection distances

set <waypoint_style/resource> changes the style to a specific asset under waypoint_style/

reset will restore the default icon behavior of the Locator Bar

Ad

Waypoint Styles

These define custom icons to be displayed on the Locator Bar and are within the waypoint_style/ asset directory.

The default implementation is as such:

{

"near_distance": 128,

"far_distance": 332,

"sprites": [

"minecraft:default_0",

"minecraft:default_1",

"minecraft:default_2",

"minecraft:default_3"

]

}

near_distance and far_distance are optional and default to the values 128 and 332 respectively.

far_distance distance must be greater than near_distance

Each sprite is searched within the prefix of hud/locator_bar_dot/ (the directory textures/gui/sprites/hud/locator_bar_dot).

An example custom icon is given by summoning a Waypoint emitting mob with the custom name "Xilefian":

/summon armor_stand ~ ~ ~ {CustomName:[{text:Xilefian}],attributes:[{id:waypoint_transmit_range,base:1000f}]}

Ad

Game Rules

Added locatorBar

Default is true: enabling the Locator Bar

Changing to false will remove all existing Waypoints from all players

The Game Rule has been renamed from useLocatorBar during the experiment. This may break minor command related features in worlds created in the previous snapshot.

Added waypoint_transmit_range and waypoint_receive_range

Default: 0.0, Minimum: 0.0, Maximum: 60000000.0

Players have a default transmission and receive range of 60,000,000

Mobs with a transmission range above zero will send waypoint packets to nearby receivers that are within that range

Similarly, receivers only receive waypoints that are inside their receive range (and receive nothing if that range is zero)

Ad

Examples:

/attribute @s minecraft:waypoint_transmit_range base set 0 will prevent a player from transmitting (hiding them)

/attribute @s minecraft:waypoint_transmit_range base set 80 will only let a player transmit up to 80 blocks (hiding them from players further than that)

/attribute @s minecraft:waypoint_receive_range base set 0 will prevent a player from receiving (turns off their Locator Bar)

/attribute @s minecraft:waypoint_receive_range base set 120 will only let a player see Locator Bar dots that are within 120 blocks (hiding all players further than that)

Ad

Waypoint Broadcasting

The Locator Bar works by a server-controlled Waypoint system. Waypoints are received by Players, and connections between## Tags

Block Tags

Added #triggers_ambient_desert_dry_vegetation_block_sounds - blocks that can trigger ambient desert dry vegetation sounds to play from blocks above

Added happy_ghast_avoids - blocks that happy ghasts avoid getting close to

#plays_ambient_desert_block_sounds has been renamed to #triggers_ambient_desert_sand_block_sounds

Added triggers_ambient_dried_ghast_block_sounds - blocks that can trigger ambient Dried Ghast sounds to play when a Dried Ghast block is placed on them

Ad

Waypoints and Players are managed by the multiplayer server.

By default, all Players transmit a Waypoint from themselves, and all Players receive all Waypoints

Individual Players can have their transmission and receive ranges controlled by the waypoint_transmit_range and waypoint_receive_range attributes

Tags

Block Tags

Added happy_ghast_avoids - blocks that happy ghasts avoid getting close to

Added triggers_ambient_dried_ghast_block_sounds - blocks that can trigger ambient Dried Ghast sounds to play when a Dried Ghast block is placed on them

Ad

Resource Pack Version 58

Shaders & Post-process Effects

Fog Uniform Block

FOG_IS_SKY has been removed in favour of splitting up the sky shader

Fixed bugs in Minecraft snapshot 25w17a

MC-240121 - "1x1_b5.nbt" piece does not generate in woodland mansions

MC-296369 - Dispensers cannot equip harnesses onto happy ghasts

MC-296421 - Right-clicking a happy ghast equipped with a harness while crouching will play hand animation

MC-296438 - The "display" field on Attribute Modifiers is not optional, despite the changelog saying it is

MC-296443 - Happy ghasts don’t avoid pathfinding into dangerous blocks

MC-296511 - Gamemode Switcher icons become invisible when using resource pack with opaque or translucent selection.png

MC-296516 - Tooltips are incorrectly rendered below nearby elements when holding your mouse cursor over players that are online on realms

MC-296538 - Rarity of Dried Ghast is inconsistent with its crafting ingredients

MC-296542 - Waypoints on locator bar do not adjust to 3rd person front camera

MC-296567 - Waypoints on locator bar do not respect team colors

MC-296583 - Applying the waypoint_transmit_range attribute to an entity at the same time it is summoned makes it not show on the locator bar

MC-296750 - The game crashes after startup on some systems (predominantly Linux systems) with AMD graphics

MC-296755 - Resource Packs: The panorama overlay now renders in front of everything in the title screen

MC-296756 - Clouds do not render at render distance 2 & 3

MC-296764 - The text cursor renders behind command auto-complete text

MC-296766 - GUIs of rideable mobs are missing their slots as of 25w16a

MC-296770 - Strikethrough text in the villager interface is rendered behind characters

MC-296774 - Player messages within the "Select Chat Messages to Report" menu aren’t rendered while selected

MC-296775 - Some elements within the "Select Chat Messages to Report" menu are rendered darker while player messages are selected

MC-296777 - Lead shift right-clicking doesn't work on Boats with Chests

MC-296779 - The social interactions menu is rendered darker than normal

MC-296782 - Player models within the “Report Player Skin” menu are rendered darker and lower than normal

MC-296794 - Furnaces, blast furnaces, and smokers sometimes do not show the burn progress and lit progress animations

MC-296805 - The game crashes when holding your mouse cursor over players that are online on realms

MC-296806 - Cloud rendering has a considerable impact on performance as of 25w16a

MC-296807 - The titles of selected tabs within the "Create New World" menu are rendered behind the background

MC-296808 - The titles of lists within the resource pack and data pack menus are rendered behind the background

MC-296984 - The "No pending invites!" text within the realms invitation menu is rendered behind the background

Ad

Minecraft snapshot 25w17a is available for download through the official launcher. This snapshot does not introduce any major new features, but you can still try out the locator bar with friends on multiplayer servers or simply check if all the listed bug fixes have been addressed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Manish Kumar Choudhary Manish is an expert Minecraft Content Specialist at Sportskeeda. During his 3 years with the company, he has written over 1,000 articles and accumulated more than 24 million views.



With a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Applications, Manish possesses a solid foundation in understanding the technical aspects of the game, helping him create accurate and reliable guides. He also keeps himself updated with Minecraft content constantly via social media and keeps track of the latest game-related advancements.



Manish played numerous games during his childhood such as Pokemon Red and Blue, which significantly influenced his career path as a gaming journalist. While he no longer plays the game, his love for the franchise endures.



He predominantly enjoys single-player titles but also loves to hop on a server with his friends and enjoy a thrilling match of Valorant or Counter-Strike 2. Manish also relishes live-service RPG games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. While he favors the PC platform, he plans to acquire a PlayStation soon.



When he gets time off work, Manish enjoys going on extended walks while listening to music, and taking in the sights of trees, buildings, and people around him. He is also a fitness enthusiast who starts his day at the gym and diligently monitors his nutrition throughout the day. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!