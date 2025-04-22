4 best A Minecraft Movie things you can recreate in-game

A Minecraft Movie has become a hit at the box office and created a few controversial moments along the way as well. The movie managed to surpass expectations and perhaps even paved the road for more movies based on the blocky game. While we wait for any future projects, you can create some of the iconic structures shown in the film.
This article will mention four structures and builds in A Minecraft Movie that you can recreate in the game. You can also take the massive task of recreating the entire midport village, but if you want to start with something small, here are the options to choose from.
4 best things in A Minecraft Movie that you can make
1) Steve’s lava chicken
Perhaps one of the most memorable scenes in the movie was Steve showing everyone his lava chicken machine. It was a simple contraption that releases lava into a chamber with a chicken sitting inside.
After a few seconds, delicious cooked chicken is served. You can make this build with basic redstone knowledge, pistons, and levers. After finishing it, perhaps you can also sing the catchy “Steve’s Lava Chicken” song.
2) Minecraft villager head statues
During one of the early scenes, when Steve is explaining what he did when he first got into the world of Minecraft, large villager head structures can be seen around the village. These builds were very similar to the Easter Island Heads. You can recreate these structures in your builds and give a nice ambiance to the whole place.
Plus, there are hundreds of step-by-step tutorials on YouTube that show different variants of these statues, and you do not have to be an expert builder to make them. Better yet, they can be made in Minecraft Survival mode without too many resources. This is the perfect project for beginner builders as well.
3) Steve’s Stash
Steve’s Stash scene was the one where fans of the game got to see a lot of familiar items. Rockets, TNTs, armor, paintings, and much more. This was the stash that Steve had collected over the years. If you really loved the movie, you can transform your storage room into the stash or some part of it.
While you cannot completely recreate Steve’s Stash without using some resource packs and mods, the Vanilla version does allow you to create something very close. Some players have even started making the stash and sharing their creations on online communities.
4) Minecart bridge
Many players might agree that one of the best scenes in the movie was when Steve, Garrett, and Henry barely escaped the tunnel of creepers. In that scene, you can see them on a minecart going over a beautiful bridge. This was a very high bridge, and something about the whole build made everything wonderful.
You can find very tall cliffs and connect the two with an old bridge and cross it using a minecart. It is a simple build that mostly requires wood. And if Mojang Studios releases an update that gives you the ability to join minecarts, imagine the view of a train crossing a high bridge. Beautiful indeed.
That was all the beginner-friendly structures from A Minecraft Movie that you can make in the blocky world. Remember that there are many other things that you can get inspired from, including the entire Midport village. It is very likely that someone might be working on such a build in Minecraft.
