4 best A Minecraft Movie things you can recreate in-game

A Minecraft Movie has become a hit at the box office and created a few controversial moments along the way as well. The movie managed to surpass expectations and perhaps even paved the road for more movies based on the blocky game. While we wait for any future projects, you can create some of the iconic structures shown in the film.

Ad

This article will mention four structures and builds in A Minecraft Movie that you can recreate in the game. You can also take the massive task of recreating the entire midport village, but if you want to start with something small, here are the options to choose from.

4 best things in A Minecraft Movie that you can make

1) Steve’s lava chicken

Ad

Trending

Steve's Lava Chicken scene (Image via Mojang Studios || Warner Bros)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Perhaps one of the most memorable scenes in the movie was Steve showing everyone his lava chicken machine. It was a simple contraption that releases lava into a chamber with a chicken sitting inside.

Ad

After a few seconds, delicious cooked chicken is served. You can make this build with basic redstone knowledge, pistons, and levers. After finishing it, perhaps you can also sing the catchy “Steve’s Lava Chicken” song.

2) Minecraft villager head statues

The villager head scene (Image via Mojang Studios || Warner Bros)

During one of the early scenes, when Steve is explaining what he did when he first got into the world of Minecraft, large villager head structures can be seen around the village. These builds were very similar to the Easter Island Heads. You can recreate these structures in your builds and give a nice ambiance to the whole place.

Ad

Plus, there are hundreds of step-by-step tutorials on YouTube that show different variants of these statues, and you do not have to be an expert builder to make them. Better yet, they can be made in Minecraft Survival mode without too many resources. This is the perfect project for beginner builders as well.

3) Steve’s Stash

Steve's Stash can be seen in the background (Image via Mojang Studios || Warner Bros)

Steve’s Stash scene was the one where fans of the game got to see a lot of familiar items. Rockets, TNTs, armor, paintings, and much more. This was the stash that Steve had collected over the years. If you really loved the movie, you can transform your storage room into the stash or some part of it.

Ad

While you cannot completely recreate Steve’s Stash without using some resource packs and mods, the Vanilla version does allow you to create something very close. Some players have even started making the stash and sharing their creations on online communities.

4) Minecart bridge

The bridge scene in the movie (Image via Mojang Studios || Warner Bros)

Many players might agree that one of the best scenes in the movie was when Steve, Garrett, and Henry barely escaped the tunnel of creepers. In that scene, you can see them on a minecart going over a beautiful bridge. This was a very high bridge, and something about the whole build made everything wonderful.

Ad

You can find very tall cliffs and connect the two with an old bridge and cross it using a minecart. It is a simple build that mostly requires wood. And if Mojang Studios releases an update that gives you the ability to join minecarts, imagine the view of a train crossing a high bridge. Beautiful indeed.

That was all the beginner-friendly structures from A Minecraft Movie that you can make in the blocky world. Remember that there are many other things that you can get inspired from, including the entire Midport village. It is very likely that someone might be working on such a build in Minecraft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!