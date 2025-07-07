Minecraft Bedrock vs Java: Which one should you play in 2025?

For the past few years, Mojang has been working hard to bridge the gap between Minecraft Bedrock and Java Editions. Previously, they felt entirely different, despite having most features in common. In 2025, both editions are quite similar but still have some smaller details that are different.

Ad

When it comes to choosing which Minecraft edition to play in 2025, I feel like Java is still a better edition to play. Here's why.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Reasons why you should prefer Minecraft Java over Bedrock in 2025

Bedrock Edition still has more bugs than Java Edition

Bedrock Edition still has more dangerous bugs than Java Edition

Previously, a running discussion that took place in Minecraft's community was how buggy Bedrock Edition was. The newer edition of the game had some of the most bizarre glitches and bugs, which badly affected a player's experience. Many of them experienced fatal deaths due to unknown reasons, like getting flung from one place to another while interacting with blocks, taking fall damage even after landing on water, and much more.

Ad

Trending

Even though Mojang continues to fix these issues, Bedrock Edition continues to have more bugs than Java Edition, even in 2025.

Hence, if players are not willing to risk their items and worlds to random glitches and bugs, they should play Java Edition. Bedrock Edition has a higher chance of deaths, particularly because of these issues.

Java Edition has better features and shader mods

Java Edition's mods and shaders are much more detailed and polished (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios || CurseForge/HBMTheBobcat)

In recent times, Mojang has been focusing on bringing and promoting third-party features for Bedrock Edition. They introduced add-ons, which are essentially alternatives to mods for Bedrock Edition. These add-ons contain loads of new features like textures, graphics, items, biomes, blocks, mobs, etc.

Ad

Furthermore, they also brought Vibrant Visuals, which is a brand-new graphics upgrade, to Bedrock Edition. Though it will also arrive in Java Edition, it was first meant for Bedrock only.

Despite all these advancements, Java Edition's mods and shader packs still come out on top when compared to add-ons and Vibrant Visuals features.

There are countless mods, most of which are completely free to use. On the other hand, Bedrock add-ons are mostly paid.

Ad

Though Vibrant Visuals has a lot of promise, it is still early days for the graphical upgrade, which means it has several issues that need fixing and polishing. However, Java Edition shader packs have already been perfected year after year, making them much more visually appealing.

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!