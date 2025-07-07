Minecraft Bedrock vs Java: Which one should you play in 2025?

For the past few years, Mojang has been working hard to bridge the gap between Minecraft Bedrock and Java Editions. Previously, they felt entirely different, despite having most features in common. In 2025, both editions are quite similar but still have some smaller details that are different.
When it comes to choosing which Minecraft edition to play in 2025, I feel like Java is still a better edition to play. Here's why.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.
Reasons why you should prefer Minecraft Java over Bedrock in 2025
Bedrock Edition still has more bugs than Java Edition
Previously, a running discussion that took place in Minecraft's community was how buggy Bedrock Edition was. The newer edition of the game had some of the most bizarre glitches and bugs, which badly affected a player's experience. Many of them experienced fatal deaths due to unknown reasons, like getting flung from one place to another while interacting with blocks, taking fall damage even after landing on water, and much more.
Even though Mojang continues to fix these issues, Bedrock Edition continues to have more bugs than Java Edition, even in 2025.
Hence, if players are not willing to risk their items and worlds to random glitches and bugs, they should play Java Edition. Bedrock Edition has a higher chance of deaths, particularly because of these issues.
Java Edition has better features and shader mods
In recent times, Mojang has been focusing on bringing and promoting third-party features for Bedrock Edition. They introduced add-ons, which are essentially alternatives to mods for Bedrock Edition. These add-ons contain loads of new features like textures, graphics, items, biomes, blocks, mobs, etc.
Furthermore, they also brought Vibrant Visuals, which is a brand-new graphics upgrade, to Bedrock Edition. Though it will also arrive in Java Edition, it was first meant for Bedrock only.
Despite all these advancements, Java Edition's mods and shader packs still come out on top when compared to add-ons and Vibrant Visuals features.
There are countless mods, most of which are completely free to use. On the other hand, Bedrock add-ons are mostly paid.
Though Vibrant Visuals has a lot of promise, it is still early days for the graphical upgrade, which means it has several issues that need fixing and polishing. However, Java Edition shader packs have already been perfected year after year, making them much more visually appealing.
