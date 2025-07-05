Minecraft fan redesigns copper armor as the original looks like orange-colored iron armor

Minecraft recently got the latest beta and preview for the Bedrock Edition, and fans are already calling it the “copper update,” as it brings more uses to the copper block. Despite years having passed since its addition, copper barely had any purpose in the game, and players were left quite disappointed. However, the latest update fixes all that, and since it's in the beta stages, players are coming up with suggestions to improve the update.
Redditor Square-Neck1778 shared on r/Minecraft their version of the copper armor that certainly stands out. They mentioned that since Mojang’s version of the armor looks like orange iron armor, they had to make some tweaks, like adding grates, bolts, and some shine to the set.
The redesigned concept looked very distinct, and the idea behind the holes and grooves works in two ways: it gives it a unique look and also conveys the idea of copper armor being slightly weaker than its iron counterpart.
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
KnightMiner explained that one of the main purposes of armor was to protect against stabbing, and having large holes only created obvious weak points. They added that while chainmail worked because its gaps were smaller than most weapons, it was still vulnerable; hence, full plate armor became the standard for defense.
OddOpening7903 said they did not like the copper grate look as it made the armor look bad.
Vini734 pointed out that OP mentioned copper armor looking just like orange iron armor and said that perhaps they were not aware that there is barely any difference between the two.
RenRazza replied that iron, gold, and diamond armor are exactly the same design, except with different colors. Purpulear corrected the user by adding that the diamond armor is slightly different, with the shoulder pads having fewer pixels.
Copper finally has more uses in Minecraft
Mojang announced the upcoming game drop, and it felt like a breath of fresh air for many players. After years of waiting, copper is finally going to be more useful and somewhat essential in Minecraft. When this block was first announced, many players were optimistic about its potential uses.
But copper came with nothing but disappointment. It was found in abundance and barely had any use, making its purpose confusing. While it could be used as a decorative block, copper was such an interesting item that it felt like wasted potential.
Thankfully, Mojang has taken the right course with the upcoming Minecraft update. It will be interesting to see what else they have planned for the players.
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!