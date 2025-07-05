  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • Minecraft fan redesigns copper armor as the original looks like orange-colored iron armor

Minecraft fan redesigns copper armor as the original looks like orange-colored iron armor

By Pranay Mishra
Published Jul 05, 2025 11:18 GMT
Copper armor redesign concept (Image via Reddit/Square-Neck1778/Mojang Studios)
Copper armor redesign concept (Image via Reddit/Square-Neck1778/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft recently got the latest beta and preview for the Bedrock Edition, and fans are already calling it the “copper update,” as it brings more uses to the copper block. Despite years having passed since its addition, copper barely had any purpose in the game, and players were left quite disappointed. However, the latest update fixes all that, and since it's in the beta stages, players are coming up with suggestions to improve the update.

Ad

Redditor Square-Neck1778 shared on r/Minecraft their version of the copper armor that certainly stands out. They mentioned that since Mojang’s version of the armor looks like orange iron armor, they had to make some tweaks, like adding grates, bolts, and some shine to the set.

Mojang's copper armour is just orange iron armour. Here's some redesign concepts with grates, bolts, and shine. byu/Square-Neck1778 inMinecraft
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
sk promotional banner

The redesigned concept looked very distinct, and the idea behind the holes and grooves works in two ways: it gives it a unique look and also conveys the idea of copper armor being slightly weaker than its iron counterpart.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Comment byu/Square-Neck1778 from discussion inMinecraft
Ad

KnightMiner explained that one of the main purposes of armor was to protect against stabbing, and having large holes only created obvious weak points. They added that while chainmail worked because its gaps were smaller than most weapons, it was still vulnerable; hence, full plate armor became the standard for defense.

OddOpening7903 said they did not like the copper grate look as it made the armor look bad.

Comment byu/Square-Neck1778 from discussion inMinecraft
Ad

Vini734 pointed out that OP mentioned copper armor looking just like orange iron armor and said that perhaps they were not aware that there is barely any difference between the two.

Redditors react to the copper armor redesign concept (Image via Reddit)
Redditors react to the copper armor redesign concept (Image via Reddit)

RenRazza replied that iron, gold, and diamond armor are exactly the same design, except with different colors. Purpulear corrected the user by adding that the diamond armor is slightly different, with the shoulder pads having fewer pixels.

Ad

Copper finally has more uses in Minecraft

Players can make a copper golem after the update (Image via Mojang Studios)
Players can make a copper golem after the update (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang announced the upcoming game drop, and it felt like a breath of fresh air for many players. After years of waiting, copper is finally going to be more useful and somewhat essential in Minecraft. When this block was first announced, many players were optimistic about its potential uses.

Ad

But copper came with nothing but disappointment. It was found in abundance and barely had any use, making its purpose confusing. While it could be used as a decorative block, copper was such an interesting item that it felt like wasted potential.

Thankfully, Mojang has taken the right course with the upcoming Minecraft update. It will be interesting to see what else they have planned for the players.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications