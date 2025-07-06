After copper golem, these 5 mob vote losers need to be added in Minecraft

Over the years, Minecraft has been known for introducing an array of popular mobs to the game. These entities have joined the ever-expanding roster and have provided unique features, items, and services. While mob votes were the earlier method, the developers have now decided to add them via game drops.

With the scheduled return of the popular copper golem in the upcoming game drop, here are five Minecraft mob vote losers that need to be added to the game in the future.

Iceologer and other Minecraft mob vote losers that need to be added to the game

1) Iceologer

The iceologer would provide a new challenge to players scaling and exploring icy biomes and mountains (Image via YouTube/Mojang Studios)

The Iceologer is one of the most popular mobs that was proposed in the mob vote in Minecraft Live 2020, alongside the moobloom and the glow squid. It was proposed to be a hostile icy illager variant that spawned with mountain peak biomes.

It is a great addition to the icy biomes, adding a new layer of challenge to these areas and potentially paving the way for new item drops. Losing against the glow squid with just 34.8% votes, this is one mob that the developers need to add in the future.

2) Glare

Players can use the Glare to scout for hostile mobs, especially in dark areas like caves and underground structures (Image via YouTube/Mojang Studios)

The glare is one of the most beloved mobs that was up for voting during Minecraft Live 2021, alongside the allay and the copper golem, which was added in the latest beta. According to the teaser, the entity would have flown to dark areas where hostile mobs could spawn. Upon detecting any such entities, it would become grumpy and alert players.

This unique feature of detecting enemies would have essentially made the glare a canary bird for locating hostile mobs, making it an ideal companion when exploring dark caves or spooky biomes like the Pale Garden.

3) Rascal

The Rascal is a great way to get your hands on good loot (Image via YouTube/Mojang Studios)

The rascal was yet another proposed mob featured in the Mob Vote as part of Minecraft Live 2022, alongside the sniffer and the tuff golem. According to its features depicted in the teaser, the mob would reside underground in areas below y=0. Its special ability was to give players hints to look for it and reward them with rare items if they found the mob three times.

The rascal would have been the perfect way to expand the currently barren list of underground mobs since most of the mobs found below are the ones above ground. Additionally, its ability to get rare and precious items makes it one of the best mob vote losers that need to be added to Minecraft.

4) Vulture

The vulture would be a great way to find lost loot, especially in these arid biomes (Image via YouTube/Mojang Studios)

The vulture was one of the coolest flying mobs proposed during the Mob Vote at Minecon Live 2019, alongside the frog and the goat. It was an avian entity that would have spawned in the badlands and circled over the place where a player had died, marking the locations of their death — similar to real-life vultures.

The vulture would have been one of the niftiest ways for players to locate their lost loot, rather than stumbling around the approximate location in the world and chancing upon it. Additionally, it would have been a great addition to the list of birds and flying mobs in Minecraft.

5) Crab

The crab claw offers immense building and movement opportunities (Image via YouTube/Mojang Studios)

The crab was a vote loser featured in the Mob Vote during Minecraft Live 2023, alongside the penguin and armadillo mobs. Based on the teaser, it would have spawned in mangrove swamps and could be bred with kelp. However, as it grew, it would drop a large crab claw.

The crab claw was a unique item that could be used to place blocks further away, making it a nifty item. The ability to place blocks and items further away could be a game changer for builders, especially for structures such as villager or resin farms, making it one of the coolest mob vote losers that needs to be added in Minecraft.

