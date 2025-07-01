Minecraft Java 1.21.7: What's new in the update?

Mojang recently released Minecraft Java Edition 1.21.7 on June 30, 2025. This is a hotfix update that arrived a few weeks after the Chase the Skies game drop. Even though developers attempt to fix most bugs before publishing a stable version of the update, they released this hotfix version after Chase the Skies to further iron out any issues.
In addition to adding two new features, this small update primarily resolves a number of bugs. Read more about the Minecraft Java 1.21.7.
Every major feature and change in Minecraft Java 1.21.7
New music disc
Lava Chicken is a brand-new music disc that Mojang included in the Java 1.21.7 hotfix release for Minecraft. Hyper Potions is an artist who composed this upbeat pop track for the game. Lava Chicken is a direct reference to A Minecraft Movie where Steve demonstrates how he built a hilarious farm so that he could completely roast a chicken by dumping lava on it.
Players must kill a baby zombie who is riding a chicken as a chicken jockey in order to obtain this new music disc. Another amusing nod to the movie is the fact that this disc can only be obtained from a chicken jockey.
New painting
Mojang included a 3x3 block huge artwork of Dennis, a tamed classic wolf, in the Chase the Skies game drop. Initially, the main game drop only included this painting in the Bedrock Edition. They have now chosen to include this painting in Java Edition with Minecraft 1.21.7.
Data pack and resource pack updates
Mojang updates the game's vanilla data and resource packs with nearly every update, regardless of its size. They have once again updated the resource pack to version 64 and the data pack to version 81 with the 1.21.7 update.
Summary of bug fixes
Mojang has patched 16 bugs in Minecraft Java 1.21.7 overall. Their primary focus has been on the inaccurate rendering of specific textures on devices with AMD and Qualcomm GPUs. Other minor issues include glowing sign letters not being visible, some effects not functioning underwater, server crashes due to turtles, and happy ghasts.
