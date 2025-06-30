Minecraft player builds a working sundial using Vibrant Visuals, leaving community impressed

Minecraft players have always used the game’s mechanics to create unique structures and contraptions. Redstone machines like automatic farms and doors, and even complicated processing machines such as computers and displays, have all been built in the blocky world. It seems that with the addition of the Vibrant Visuals upgrade, some players are using the new accurate lighting mechanics to their advantage while building structures.

A Minecraft player going by u/Mrdude1269 on Reddit shared a video on the game’s subreddit, showing a functional sundial they made in the blocky world. Such a structure would not have worked in previous versions of the game, as the lighting and shadows would not have been accurate. But with the Vibrant Visuals graphics upgrade, things have changed. With the game's implementation of realistic lighting, volumetric clouds, and better reflections, it seems that functional sundials are certainly possible now.

Reacting to the build, u/Leading-Pen8855 called it the "coolest thing" they'd seen that day, while u/SamohtGnir suggested that such structures would be perfect for a server spawn point. A sundial can be a great build for any gameplay mode, as it comes with the challenge of making something massive and accurate at the same time.

u/OrigamiMarie pointed out that the build looks impressive and added that since it uses Minecraft’s built-in shadow system, it will appear the same for everyone without the need for custom shader settings. u/Yashiro_BrLin08 congratulated the original poster for making the structure, while u/Jo312645 asked the builder how they planned out the size to make it functional.

Redditors react to the sundial build in the game (Image via Reddit)

u/Blackwolfe77 expressed amazement at how creatively some players use new Minecraft features to come up with unique build ideas, calling it "wonderfully innovative." u/Even_Assistance_2127 said this is the best thing they have ever seen, while u/GucciPikachu added that they will be building this sundial in their world as well.

Vibrant Visuals is now available on Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Vibrant Visuals is available for the Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang Studios)

After waiting for months, Minecraft players finally got to try the release version of the Vibrant Visuals graphics upgrade. Unfortunately, it was only for the Bedrock Edition, as Mojang Studios might need more time to bring this feature to the Java Edition. Some players have found issues with the feature in the Bedrock Edition as well, indicating that perhaps the developers needed more time to refine it.

For years, Minecraft has had the same visual quality despite every device getting modern and capable of running graphically demanding games. While there were shaders and texture packs available for the Java Edition, players wanted something directly from Mojang Studios that worked without any additional installations.

If the developers can make Vibrant Visuals work just as they promised, it will be one of the most influential features for the game. It would be interesting to see how long Mojang takes to deliver the fix update for the graphics upgrade.

