"Mojang is cooking": Minecraft fans amazed by swamp biome’s atmosphere with Vibrant Visuals

Minecraft player u/Just-Guarantee7808 recently shared an image on the game’s subreddit showing how the swamp biome looks with the upcoming Vibrant Visuals graphics upgrade. The green tint, glowing firefly bushes, and localized fog completely transform the atmosphere of what is often considered one of the game’s duller biomes, giving it a sense of danger and mystery. The original poster confirmed that the screenshot was taken using the latest preview build.
Fans were quick to praise the new visuals. u/HarrisonWoollard commented:
“Mojang is cooking with these localized fogs. Really great addition to the game. I wonder if they’ll add Void fog back.”
u/amertune added that Void fog would be more tolerable if it appeared gradually, recalling how frustrating it used to be when mining for diamonds near bedrock, as the fog would suddenly darken the area.
Similarly, u/Duntem_Draws shared that when they were 12, they used to dread diamond mining because of the fog. The darkness made the experience eerie, and they often imagined Herobrine emerging from the shadows. They’re glad that feature is no longer in the game.
The original poster also suggested that slightly murkier water would complete the swamp’s look. In response, u/Dray_Gunn pointed out that Mojang has yet to implement biome-based watercolors — hinting that this feature may be in development and could appear in future updates.
u/ALF839 expressed hope for improved underwater visibility, especially in oceans. While they didn’t mind rivers being a little murky, they noted that ocean visibility in Minecraft is currently too low, which prevents players from fully appreciating vibrant features like coral reefs. u/Dray_Gunn replied, suggesting they might need to stick to lakes and rivers until changes are made.
Vibrant Visuals Is Coming to Minecraft
For years, Minecraft’s visuals have remained largely unchanged — a pixelated aesthetic paired with basic lighting and shadows that began to show their age. Fortunately, Mojang is addressing this with the upcoming Vibrant Visuals update, a major graphics upgrade that enhances lighting, shadows, reflections, and atmosphere.
This vanilla shader aims to modernize the game’s look without straying from its core identity. Volumetric clouds, improved water rendering, and richer ambient effects are set to give Minecraft a fresh, immersive feel. The update is currently in beta as developers test its performance across various devices, including smartphones.
