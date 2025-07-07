Why is the Minecraft Action & Stuff addon so popular and worth trying?

Actions & Stuff is an add-on for Minecraft Bedrock Edition. It is a relatively new resource pack but has quickly become one of the most popular ones for the game. Even though the add-on is behind a paywall, thousands of people have bought it and played the block game through it at all times.

Hence, an argument can be made that the Actions & Stuff add-on for Minecraft Bedrock Edition is worth trying at least once. Here's why.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Reasons why the Minecraft Bedrock Actions & Stuff add-on is worth playing

Actions & Stuff is the most detailed add-on in Bedrock Edition

Actions & Stuff is one of the most detailed Bedrock add-ons (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Bedrock Edition has loads of texture packs and worlds in its Marketplace. Players can either buy some packs or get them for free. Even though Actions & Stuff is a paid add-on on the Marketplace, it is easily considered one of the most detailed ones to date.

Actions & Stuff is essentially a vast resource pack that completely changes the textures of every single thing in the game. It changes every single block texture, mob textures, and even sky texture in all three dimensions. The resource pack even brings its very own graphical enhancements to make the game feel much livelier.

Apart from massive texture change, the other major feature of the Actions & Stuff add-on is its animation overhaul. Even in 2025, vanilla Minecraft looks extremely basic, especially when players witness in-game creatures moving robotically. With this add-on, however, every single mob and player characters receive a much smoother and more realistic animation.

Both players and mobs have unique jumping, mining, shoveling, diving, eating, attacking, and dying animations. Most of them have eyeballs and small idling movements, making them look realistic. These animations are much smoother when compared to vanilla animations the creatures had for a long time.

Lastly, the add-on even changes the texture of each and every item in the game, making them a lot more detailed. Some even have updated 3D models so that they look thicker and more realistic when players hold them.

Actions & Stuff is as good as Java Edition resource packs, if not better

Actions and Stuff is a great amalgamation of several Java Edition resource packs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

When Actions & Stuff first dropped for Bedrock Edition in 2024, many players were extremely excited about it. This was mainly because this add-on was the first that brought multiple features of a resource pack into one. Furthermore, this was the first Bedrock add-on that was truly capable of challenging Java Edition's resource packs in terms of features.

Previously, Java Edition was considered to be the game edition players went to when they wanted to make Minecraft look different and add various new features. Gradually, Mojang made sure Bedrock Edition got these third-party features and texture packs as well. While there are some great Bedrock texture packs out there, none of them felt as great as custom resource packs players could get for Java Edition.

When Actions & Stuff was released, it became one of the first resource packs that packed both animation, texture, and new 3D model features into one, something which Java Edition players achieve by downloading multiple resource packs.

Since this Bedrock add-on is a brilliant all-in-one package, it is worth giving a shot, even though it costs some money to buy it in the Bedrock Marketplace.

