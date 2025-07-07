Minecraft fan plays the entire Shrek movie in-game using maps

Minecraft players often surprise the game’s community with their incredible builds. Some structures are impressive by virtue of their scale, detail, complexity, and even creativity. Redstone machines that work as displays and computers, and massive castles that take years to make, are some structures that show the game's potential. However, running a movie using in-game maps is something extremely rare.

A Minecraft player and Reddit user, u/AskRommel, posted a video on the game’s subreddit showing how they played the entire Shrek movie locally using just maps. What is even more impressive is that all of this was done without any mods, in the vanilla version. For those confused about how this was possible, the original poster explained the entire process.

They ran the movie using over 219,000 frames of map art. As the boat moves past each frame, the scene animates at a smooth 40 FPS. But here’s the kicker: there was no tool used for this. The original poster wrote a Python script to automate the conversion of video into Minecraft map format.

Reddit user u/halppomaav expressed their desire to watch the entire movie in the maps format, as posted here. The original poster replied, saying they wanted to post the entire thing on the subreddit but were afraid of a copyright claim. The user also added that the entire file size was 23 GB.

u/PcPotato7 pointed out a small but noticeable glitch: in one frame, the maps don’t render properly. Some item frames appear empty, while others show the map as just the inventory icon inside the frame instead of the full display.

Reddit reacts to the Shrek movie being played using maps (Image via Reddit)

u/Lightmanticore questioned whether this was what was seen at around the first minute of the video. User u/KateBayx2006 said it was.

Meanwhile, u/haladur asked how many Shrek movies it would take to reach the world border. Given the speed of the boat on ice and the length of the film, players would have to watch it around seven times to reach the end of the game world.

Brilliant builds in Minecraft

The complicated computer circuit made in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Past_Coconut_4473 // Mojang Studios)

Making structures and builds in Minecraft is not just about the size or complexity, but also about creativity. Using different blocks in the game, talented builders have created working displays, a Rubik’s cube, and even a powerful computer with impressive hardware.

With the addition of new items and blocks, Mojang offers players even more ways to expand their builds and create some incredible structures. For example, the Creaking mob was added last year, and using its mechanics, certain players have created wireless machines.

