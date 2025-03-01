Minecraft player shares interesting way to use creaking in redstone build

Minecraft got a new biome last year called the Pale Garden. This creepy-looking area is filled with pale oak trees, eyeblossom flowers, and a dangerous mob called the Creaking. The interesting thing about this creature is that it interacts with the player via the line of sight. As long as the player is directly looking at it, it does not attack. Some talented redstone engineers are now using this mechanic for a completely different purpose.

A Minecraft player u/Quirky-Dimension4392 shared a short video on r/Minecraft showing a contraption to make a wireless redstone door that uses the Creaking mob at the core. The user mentioned that the design was inspired by Mumbo Jumbo’s telepathic redstone build.

However, currently, the machine only works in survival mode at night as the Creaking despawns during the day. The original poster asked Mojang Studios to remove this despawning rule to make such wireless builds possible.

Reacting to the post, u/TheBigPlunto said that it has already been added to the game as the Spring drop update gave players the ability to use nametags on the Creaking so that it does not despawn during the day.

The original poster replied to the comment, saying they tested it in the latest snapshot and that it is possible to make it work during the day. They called it a great win for the players.

u/StarBtg377 said that this works like a face recognition technology as the players need to look at a painting (or any block that allows a line of sight connection with the hidden Creaking mob). u/SpaceKitteth said they are going to use this build.

Redditors react to the idea of wireless redstone builds in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

u/DCxDevilBoy said they remembered seeing Mumbo Jumbo’s video on YouTube about this trick, and they found it extremely cool. The original poster replied to the comment, saying they wanted to try it the moment they came across the video. The user added that the fact it can be done in Survival mode makes it even better.

A host of new additions to Minecraft

The Creaking Heart is one of the many items found in the Pale Garden (Image via Mojang Studios)

2024 was quite a fruitful year for Minecraft as the game received a ton of items and updates. The Pale Garden biome was added as a part of the Garden Awakens update drop. It added the Creaking, the Creaking Heart item, Pale Oak trees, eyeblossom flowers, and the resin block. However, it was the announcement of a new update structure that got fans excited.

Instead of one major update every year, the developers have now started releasing smaller but frequent updates. As of now, new ambiance effects such as falling leaves, new items such as firefly bushes, and new mob variants have been announced. It would be interesting to see what the developers add next.

