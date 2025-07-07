5 best Minecraft merch for students

Players are always looking for the best Minecraft merch for students to flaunt their love for yearning for the mines. There are tons of exciting items and collaborations that Mojang has released in the past few years, offering gamers a veritable treasure trove of themed items and merchandise.

Here are the best Minecraft merch for students that you can get your hands on.

Keyboard and other best Minecraft merch for students

1) HG x Minecraft Base 65 Keyboard

The unique designs paired with the PBT keycaps make it the perfect accessory for late-night studying and yearning for the mines (Image via higround.co)

Popular electronics brand Higround has teamed up with Minecraft to release official 65% keyboards. The HG x Minecraft Base 65 keyboard features an array of Minecraft-themed dye-sub PBT keycaps and has hot-swappable switches, silicone dampening, and aluminum plates. The unique form factor and technical aspects make it a great accessory for students, whether for gaming or work.

The fully customizable RGB lighting and the Minecraft-themed design choices make it a great piece of merch for students to get their hands on. These limited-edition keyboards currently retail for $72.50 instead of their regular price of $145, easily ranking them as one of the best Minecraft merch for students.

2) Minecraft Backpack

The unique design and durable materials offer the perfect accompaniment for all kinds of adventures for students (Image via Minecraftshop.com)

The Minecraft Backpack is a unique item that features an array of designs based on popular mobs from the game, like the enderman and creeper, as well as certain styles based on the iconic block-shaped theme. The water-resistant backpack has a big inner pocket, a separate section for a 15'' laptop, a front pocket, and a hidden pocket at the back.

The 100% polyester design and durable materials make it the perfect add-on for taking to school or university while maintaining the iconic design of the game and representing their favorite mob or item. The bags retail between $32.95 and $59.95 for different types and styles, making it one of the best Minecraft merch for students.

3) Minecraft 3D Diamond Sword Desk Lamp

The stunning design of the 3D desk lamp is the perfect accessory for study tables or gaming setups (Image via Minecraftshop.com)

The Minecraft 3D Diamond Sword Desk Lamp is perhaps the coolest piece of merch for students on this list. The impressive 14-inch sword stands tall and proud on a crafted base and has a dimmable light fixture that can be controlled by touch to suit lighting preferences, making it one of the best Minecraft merch for students.

Additionally, the lamp is USB-powered, making it a great add-on for a gaming desk or the perfect accompaniment for late-night studying sessions. The iconic look of the weapon, paired with the unique lighting, easily makes this one of the best Minecraft merch items for students. The lamp currently retails for $64.95 in the official store.

4) Minecraft Hats

The minimalistic theme and iconic looks pair well with almost any piece of clothing, making it one of the best Minecraft merch for students (Image via Minecraftshop.com)

If you are looking for a minimalistic merch item to wear while heading over to school or university, the wide range of Minecraft Hats will sit rather comfortably atop your head. The unstructured 6-panel, low-profile design paired with the adjustable straps on the dad hats makes them the perfect fashion statement.

Additionally, the baseball bat and bucket hat variants also feature stunning designs based on iconic mobs and styles from the game, making them some of the best Minecraft merch items for students to flaunt in the real world. The hats retail between $24.95 and $39.95 for different types and styles, making it one of the best Minecraft merch for students.

5) Minecraft bottles

The durable bottles are one of the best Minecraft merch for students to carry to school or university (Image via Minecraftshop.com)

The Minecraft bottle is one of the coolest items on this list, offering a stylish container that features legendary mobs and characters from the game. The double-walled stainless steel with vacuum insulation paired with the wide-mouth foldable straw makes it one of the best Minecraft merch items for students to take on daily adventures.

Apart from the bottles, students can also get their hands on tumblers and bottles with Minecraft-themed designs, making them one of the best Minecraft merch items for students to carry and use in their daily lives. The bottles are priced between $15.95 and $49.95 for mugs, tumblers, and different canister variants in the store.

