Best way to kill guardians in Minecraft

Guardians are underwater hostile mobs that spawn near the Ocean Monument in Minecraft. These are mysterious-looking monsters that shoot laser beams from their eyes. As the name suggests, Guardians guard the Ocean Monument, along with Elder Guardians.

Although fighting Guardians in the game can be a real chore, the methods listed below will help you deal with them easily.

Ways to kill guardians with ease in Minecraft

Trident with Impaling enchantment

The trident is a brilliant weapon for attacking underwater enemies (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The trident is a special weapon that players cannot craft by themselves. It can only be obtained by killing drowned zombies that spawn with it underwater. This weapon is considered one of the best while dealing with underwater mobs like guardians.

Trending

The trident has some special enchantments that make it even stronger underwater. The two best enchantments to apply when going up against guardians are impaling and loyalty.

Impaling enables the trident to do extra damage against all aquatic mobs, including guardians. The highest level of impaling is five, which will kill most guardians or at least seriously wound them.

The second necessary enchantment is loyalty. When players throw a trident they have to swim up to it to pick it up. However, with loyalty, the trident will return to the wielder on its own. This makes fighting guardians less cumbersome.

Netherite sword with sharpness enchantment

Players must also have a sword with the sharpness enchantment (Image via Mojang Studios)

Apart from a trident, players must also carry a netherite sword with sharpness enchantment level five. They can use this weapon immediately after throwing the trident. The sword itself is extremely powerful, capable of killing guardians with less health.

Of course, a netherite sword is an endgame weapon to possess in Minecraft. Players can defeat guardians with a diamond or even an iron sword, but it might take some time.

Use Ocean Monument pillars for defense

Ocean Monument pillars can be used for defense (Image via Mojang Studios)

While attacking and killing guardians will be the aim, players must also focus on defending themselves against these mobs. The best way to defend against guardians is to break their line of sight since they can only attack with lasers from their eyes

To break the line of sight, players can quickly swim behind the several pillars and other structures present in the Ocean Monument. As soon as the line of sight is broken, guardians will stop their laser attack.

Check out other latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!