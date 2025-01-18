Minecraft launches National Park DLC to promote nature conservation awareness

The Minecraft National Park DLC is a unique initiative by Mojang in partnership with The Nature Conservancy, aimed to promote wildlife protection and environmental preservation. Its world contains various flora and fauna that players can interact with in unique ways. Proceeds from the add-on's sale will go to support efforts for the protection and restoration of nature.

Here's all you need to know about the Minecraft National Park DLC.

Minecraft National Park DLC offers a world full of wildlife and conservation

The Minecraft National Park DLC is a unique add-on created by over 50 creators. Its world contains nine biomes that have been created in partnership with The Nature Conservancy, an environmental nonprofit organization that works to combat the effects of climate change.

The DLC features a host of wildlife-related structures, such as ranger stations, visitor centers, interactable buildings like wildlife crossings, and more. Apart from the structures, it has interactive NPCs that provide information about wildlife preservation, environmental conservation, and more.

The Minecraft National Park DLC contains unique biomes which players can explore (Image via Mojang Studios)

Each sub-biome in the Minecraft National Park also comes with a monument, a structure serving as a type of focal point for the player and embodying the theme of the region. Additionally, the central visiting area on the map also contains a unique axolotl structure, based on GuilleAnimations' winning entry in the build challenge by Mojang in 2024.

Apart from the array of structures, the world is also filled with wildlife that players can interact with while exploring the host of conservation-themed content.

Players can get their hands on the National Park DLC from the Minecraft Marketplace for 830 Minecoins. Net proceeds from the sale of the add-on will go to The Nature Conservancy's work in nature conservation and restoration. As part of its collaboration with the event, Mojang has already donated $100,000 to support the cause.

