Minecraft's level generation algorithm has really outdone itself this time, with these breathtaking winter themed Minecraft seeds.

Much of the world is soon going to be graced with colder weather and snow, due to the transition into winter months. This means bundling up with more clothing, drinking more tea, and staying inside where it is warm.

For gamers, this is sometimes an absolute dream come true. What's better than a legitimate excuse to stay inside and play more video games?

In honor of the coming of winter, this article will be showcasing five of the most beautiful winter Minecraft seeds, that players need to explore for themselves.

Top 5 Minecraft seeds to explore this weekend

#5 Snowy Igloo Village

Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube

Instead of having a regular roof like everyone else, this villager decided to have an entire igloo instead. Surrounded by snow filled trees, players will be able to find a small village. However, one of these houses got quite creative in the architecture and generation department, as two different structures spawned merged together.

This peculiar generation is not something that Minecraft players will stumble across everyday. Finding gems like this is what makes Minecraft seed hunting so rewarding and exciting.

Advertisement

Seed: -897205668

Platform: Bedrock

#4 Jungle Snow Village

Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube

From a brief glance, this Minecraft seed does not look like anything especial. There is just a plain zombie village inside of a snow biome.

However, players who spawn into the world and look around, will find that this biome is overlapping with a jungle biome. This has created essentially a snowy jungle, an entirely new type of biome!

Furthermore, there is a jungle temple for players to pillage for riches, and an entire sea of ice spikes for a player to explore a few moments away. This Minecraft seed serves as a reminder to never just judge a book by it's cover.

Seed: 1944225304

Platform: Bedrock

#3 Hot vs Cold

Advertisement

Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube

It looks like Snow Miser and Heat Miser are fighting for control of the land in this Minecraft seed. Who knows what is going on with Mother Nature in this one, but what is clear is that this is a pretty incredible find.

The landscape is extremely picturesque, with polar opposite clashing biomes, right on top of one another. A creative builder could really have a field day with this Minecraft seed.

Seed: 604893202

Platform: Bedrock

#2 Picturesque Winter Wonderland

Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube

This Minecraft seed would be perfect for players who are looking to start on a new survival adventure this winter. The biome setting is ideal for the current climate and matches the overall theme for this fantasy journey.

There is a village that is only a few moments walk from where the player spawns into the game. As always, this is a perfect place for players to gear up with some initial resources, food, and equipment.

Seed: 636304433

Platform: Bedrock

#1 Fantasy Inspired Forest

Advertisement

Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube

Now this seed is what many people imagine, when they think of a storybook forest during the winter. The world in this Minecraft seed perfectly matches the theme of winter. This is a snow filled forest, along with iced over rivers and tall pillars of ice scattered throughout the biome.

This seed would serve as perfect canvas for an artisan builder to sculpt into their vision, or the perfect setting for a new survival adventure.

Seed: 198928713

Platform: Bedrock