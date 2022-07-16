5 best redstone builds for Minecraft 1.19 update

It has been well over a month since Mojang released Minecraft 1.19 update. The Wild Update triggered controversy as it failed to meet the expectations of many players. Nonetheless, the 1.19 update still brought many exciting features to the Overworld.

The Wild Update finally introduced deep dark cave biomes, the third cave biome originally announced at Minecraft Live 2020. Deep dark cave is easily the scariest place in the game.

Courageous players who venture into deep dark caves can obtain new sculk blocks, which are excellent for creating redstone contraptions. This article dives into a few exciting redstone builds in the 1.19 update.

5) Automatic stairs

With newly available sculk sensors, players can now create stairs that activate upon hearing sounds. Previously, players had to use strings to achieve a similar build in Minecraft. Sculk sensor is a new way to create automatic contraptions.

Players can use sculk sensors to activate sticky pistons. These sticky pistons have stair blocks attached to them. From a distance, the stair will stay hidden inside the wall. But as soon as a player approaches the wall, sculk sensor will detect the footsteps and activate the stairs.

4) Motion lighting

Sculk sensors fulfill many players' dreams of having wireless contraptions. With new sculk sensors, wireless redstone contraptions have never been this easy to make. A cool redstone build to make in Minecraft 1.19 is motion lighting. Using sculk sensor and redstone lamps, players can create motion lighting.

Players can use sculk sensors to detect sounds and, in return, activate redstone lamps. Redstone lamps are light blocks that light up when powered. Players can attach redstone lamp to any side of sculk sensor. When the sensor notices a vibration, it will activate the redstone lamp.

3) Wireless piston doors

The days of old piston doors might have ended with the 1.19 update. While they still do their job flawlessly, players would be interested in trying wireless piston doors.

Unlike most traditional piston doors, wireless piston doors do not require a button or pressure plate to do their job. Thanks to sculk sensors, sticky pistons automatically open the entrance when a sound is detected.

However, players should remember that sculk sensor detects all kinds of sounds. If a hostile mob comes closer to a wireless piston door, the sculk sensor might get triggered and give an accessible entrance.

2) Hidden TNT trap

The sculk sensor has allowed players to create deadly and silent traps in Minecraft. Sculk sensors can detect sounds even when other blocks cover them. Players can abuse this feature to create hidden traps.

Sculk sensors can activate TNT blocks upon detecting a footstep. Players can hide sculk sensors with some TNT blocks under their friend's base as a prank. When the target enters their base, they will be greeted by a loud explosion. While setting traps, sneak in, or the sensor might activate TNTs.

1) Automatic portal activator

Nether portals are a must for exploring the hellish Nether realm. However, these portals can quickly become annoying for players who have built them near their homes. Nether portals constantly make an ominous wrap sound.

Players tired of hearing this sound can create an automatic portal activated using sculk blocks in Minecraft. This contraption will be triggered when a player goes near the portal.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

