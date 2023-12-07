Minecraft 1.21 update: When can fans expect the announcement of launch date?

The much-anticipated Minecraft 1.21 update has officially been revealed by Mojang, and it will feature a number of new and interesting additions. On October 15, 2023, the game developers had their yearly live event, during which they unveiled this update as well as other news about the game and community. This time, Mojang discussed and demonstrated every feature found in the game itself in an engaging manner.

Here's everything you need to know about the potential release date of the 1.21 update.

Note: The release window has been speculated based on past trends.

Potential release window for Minecraft 1.21 and more details

When could Minecraft 1.21 be officially released?

Mojang unveiled most of the new features coming to the 1.21 update during their yearly live event. Subsequently, Agnes Larsson, Minecraft's lead director, declared that in the upcoming weeks, players would be able to try these features via new snapshots and beta previews on both Java and Bedrock Editions.

Nevertheless, neither the hosts nor the developers disclosed the exact release date or even a broad range of time for the installment's release. Looking back at prior updates in the past few years, Mojang has nearly always updated the sandbox game in the first part of June. November and December have been their alternate release windows.

Given how closely the development timeline for the next 1.21 update resembles that of the Trails and Tales 1.20 update, it makes sense to assume that the release dates will be similar. Hence, this might indicate that the next installment could be released sometime in June. Mojang will probably decide on the release date as the development timeline moves forward and make it public a few months prior to the full release.

That said, it's crucial to monitor official announcements for more accurate information from Minecraft's official websites, forums, and social media accounts.

How to test new 1.21 update features right now?

Players can now test 1.21 update features through snapshots and beta previews for both Minecraft Java and Bedrock Editions (Image via Mojang)

As already established, Mojang always plans to release upcoming features in snapshots and beta previews. As of this writing, they have released almost every feature that they have confirmed for the next installment in beta mode.

To test them, players can either download the latest snapshot from the official launcher or download the beta preview version of Bedrock Edition through any store app on a compatible device.

Once downloaded, gamers need to create a new world, select the "experiments" tab, and activate the "1.21 features" before jumping into the new world.

After launching, players will be able to explore the new trial chamber structure, observe the fresh trial spawners, and fight the new breeze mob. They can also test the novel crafter block that can automatically craft items through a redstone signal.