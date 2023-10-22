Minecraft players discuss 1.21 update name

Mojang has now announced the Minecraft 1.21 update with some major features. The company hosted their annual event, where they talked about the updates and other news about all their games and community. In the past few updates, Mojang has changed its approach to update announcements and only revealed those features that are 100% confirmed for the next update. Hence, the company has not even revealed the official name of the update yet.

Recently, a Redditor named 'mightychris_' posted a name idea for the 1.21 update and asked the community for their ideas.

The name they used was 'Builds & Battles', which was quite fitting for the update since it brings new copper and tuff blocks for building structures, as well as new battles in the trial chambers with trial spawners and the new breeze mob.

Since Mojang has not revealed the official name of the update, it has also evolved into a popular discussion in the community.

Users share various Minecraft 1.21 update names

Since the Minecraft 1.21 update is currently trending in the game's community, this post urging people to guess the installment's name instantly went viral. Within a day, it received over five thousand upvotes and over three hundred comments.

Many people came up with different names for the update, like Swords and Sandals, The Industrial Revolution and Its Consequences, Bronze and Brawl, etc. While some were humorous, like the Industrial Revolution due to the addition of crafter blocks, others were quite fascinating and deserved to represent the 1.21 update.

Since the update will add several blocks and fighting features, most of the suggested names revolved around these two themes only.

One of the Redditors said they do not like the '&' part of recent updates and simply want the name to be single-themed. A few comments chimed in by naming a few old single-themed updates like World of Color, The Update that Changed the World, and even the recent 1.19 Wild update. However, people also pointed out that the old update names used to be quite long.

One of the users gave a long list of names for the 1.21 update. Many of the names contained the words 'tinker' and 'trial', perfectly denoting the new trial chambers and the new fan-favorite crafter block.

Overall, many Minecraft Redditors flocked to the post and suggested a name for the upcoming 1.21 update. Along with that, they also discussed what the theme of the update is going to be and how its name should reflect that.

Mojang will reveal the Minecraft 1.21 update's name once most of the features have been revealed and added to snapshots. Only time will tell what name they will decide on for the next installment.