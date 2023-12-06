Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.50 update gets delayed on PC

Mojang recently dropped Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.20.50, which also happens to be one of the major incremental updates after the main 1.20 Trails and Tales update. However, there are several players who have been reporting that the version is not yet updatable on PC. This happens to be concerning news at the moment since millions of players play on Windows.

Here is everything to know about the Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.20.50 version situation.

Delayed release of Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.20.50 on Windows

After Mojang released the 1.20.50 version for Bedrock Edition, many players started updating their game to see all the new changes and additions. Since many people were experiencing this issue of not getting the update, one player took to Reddit and asked around about what exactly was happening.

The redditor's named latvianpanda and they said:

"Minecraft bedrock edition won't update. My wife on PS5 has 1.20.50 and I have on PC 1.20.41 And I can't get it to update. And I don't get why. Tried Microsoft Store updatings, Xbox game app update. uninstalling and reinstalling back. Am I missing something?"

Soon after the post, one of the Redditors was quick to comment with the exact bug report link that addressed the issue. This bug report was created on November 5 and has been voted on by 27 people. However, this has affected everyone.

In the bug report, one of the moderators for Minecraft Bedrock Edition commented and urged players to be patient. They first stated that it was not exactly a bug; hence, the report should not have been placed on Mojang's bug tracker in the first place. Moreover, they claimed that the problem is most likely from Microsoft's side, which is responsible for pushing updates on the Store app. The moderator wrote:

"Please be patient while this problem is addressed. This isn't really a bug that should have been reported here because it's not an error in the game's logic. Instead, it's a problem with uploading the update to the Microsoft Store, which is managed by a Microsoft team, not Mojang."

At the time of writing this piece, the Minecraft 1.20.50 update for Bedrock Edition has finally arrived for Windows. Players need to simply head to the Microsoft Store, select library from the bottom-left tab, and then press on 'Get Updates'. After a few minutes of loading, the Bedrock Edition update will pop up and automatically start downloading the 1.20.50 version.