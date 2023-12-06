How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.50 update

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition debuted its latest stable release on December 5, 2023, in the form of version 1.20.50. The update brings a collection of bug fixes, introduces 1.21 update content to the Experimental Features toggle, adds more functionality to decorated pots, and even gives bats new models, textures, and animations. The update is currently available on all Bedrock platforms.

Unlike the oft-used Preview Program, you can access the 1.20.50 update through the traditional updating process. In many cases, the update will be carried out by default when you attempt to open the game, or your device will automatically update it ahead of time. However, for those who need to update Bedrock manually, it's best to examine how.

How to update to Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.50 on all compatible platforms

Xbox

Xbox fans can update Minecraft in a few button presses (Image via Mojang/Microsoft)

If you play Minecraft on Xbox, you will typically see your console automatically update to the latest version of the game. However, if you need to kick off the process manually, you can follow these steps:

Head to the "My Apps & Games" section from your dashboard. Select Minecraft and press the options button followed by "Manage Game & Add-Ons" and then "Updates." If the 1.20.50 update is available, opt to download it on this screen. Then, open the game and enjoy.

PlayStation

PlayStation players can update Minecraft in just a few seconds (Image via Mojang/Sony)

Much like on Xbox consoles and the Nintendo Switch, updating Mojang's sandbox title on PlayStation is easy. The process involves little more than the use of the options button and a few menus. Additionally, as long as the console is online, automatic updates should occur by default.

However, you can instigate a manual update for 1.20.50 with these steps:

Find Minecraft on your dashboard and press the options button. Select "Check For Updates." If any new versions are available, they'll be added to your download queue. Afterward, all that's required is to wait for the download to finish and then open the game.

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch fans can update Minecraft in the same way as users of other major consoles (Image via Mojang)

Much like Xbox and PlayStation, Nintendo Switch fans won't have to work hard to update to Minecraft 1.20.50. Your console will tend to the issue automatically unless auto-updates are deactivated.

Regardless, if you need to force an update on their Nintendo Switch console, you can do so with the following steps:

Open the game. You should be notified with a message that states that you need to head to the eShop to download the latest version. Accept the message to be taken to the Nintendo eShop, where you can simply press the resulting download button to update the game, then return to your dashboard and enjoy.

Windows 10/11 PCs

The Microsoft Store will ensure players stay updated on Minecraft's Windows Edition (Image via Microsoft)

While plenty of platforms running Bedrock can do so automatically, things are a little different for the Windows PC version of Bedrock. In this case, you will have to use the Microsoft Store application to update the game and its experimental previews.

This can be accomplished by following these steps:

Open the Microsoft Store app on your PC. Navigate to the library tab, then press the "Games" button. If the game is listed, you can press the "Update" button. If it isn't, you may need to press the "Get Updates" button on the top right of the page to fetch the latest update. Once the update has been completed, you can run the game from the Microsoft Store or open the official launcher and run it from there. Either way, it should open with version 1.20.50 or whichever update is the latest to be released by Mojang.

Android/iOS mobile devices

Updating Minecraft on mobile phones can be dependent on the player's operating system (Image via Mojang)

Although updating the game on mobile phones requires more or less the same process, the steps may be a bit different depending on your OS. Fortunately, both the Google Play and Apple App Stores offer a means to update the game in just a few taps and a minute or two at most, as long as you have a solid internet or 5G connection.

You can update the game on your phone regardless of OS with these steps:

Open either the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store application on your device. Search for Minecraft and open the game's store page. If an update is available, simply tap the "Update" button that has taken the place of the "Buy/Download" button.

You are advised to keep plenty of storage space available on your device and ensure that automatic updates are enabled (outside of Windows PCs). By doing so, you don't have to worry about using the steps outlined above to manually update the game. However, it never hurts to keep the process in mind if something unexpected occurs.