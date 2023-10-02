Minecraft remains one of the most popular and accessible games in the industry, partially thanks to its relatively low cost. Mojang also made the decision to consolidate both primary editions of the title, Java and Bedrock, together on PC for one price. In a world of $60+ AAA games, players won't have to break the bank to access Mojang's landmark sandbox title.

Although Minecraft has varying prices based on things like the platform and edition differences, players on PC have the benefit of purchasing Java and Bedrock for the price of a single game.

But what exactly is the price point of the game on PC? The answer can be different, depending on which offering players are after.

Examining the pricing for Minecraft Java and Bedrock on PCs

The most direct method of purchasing Minecraft is via its official site or from the Microsoft Store (for Windows-based PCs). In this context, players can purchase the Java & Bedrock Edition bundle for the single price of $29.99 USD.

Mojang also offers a Deluxe Edition of the two editions for $39.99 that comes paired with:

The base games for Java and Bedrock Edition.

The Minecraft Launcher, which can also be found for free via the official site.

1600 Minecoins for marketplace purchases on Bedrock Edition.

Five downloadable Bedrock Edition maps.

Five persona items for Bedrock Edition character customization.

Three emotes that can be used in Bedrock.

Three Bedrock skin packs.

One texture pack.

In addition to the options listed above, some third-party sites also provide Microsoft Store keys for the combined Java/Bedrock experience at a discounted price compared to Mojang's usual offerings.

These sites also distribute keys for Java or Bedrock Edition separately if players don't want to buy the two-game bundle from Mojang.

Discounted prices from third-party sites

Java & Bedrock Edition key (G2A.com) - $35.49 USD

- $35.49 USD Java & Bedrock Edition key (CDKeys.com) - $26.79 USD

- $26.79 USD Java Edition (CDKeys.com) - $25.59 USD

- $25.59 USD Bedrock/Windows 10 Edition (G2A.com) - $24.94 USD

- $24.94 USD Java Edition (G2A.com) - $20.85 USD

It should be noted that these prices are based on the US dollar, and exchange rates may result in the games being cheaper or more expensive based on a country's currency. Regardless, compared to most AAA game releases, Minecraft remains relatively cheap across the board.

Purchasing the title also gives players access to the Snapshot and Preview Programs, both of which allow fans to test out new additions via the game's betas before they arrive in major updates. Moreover, thanks to the Mojang to Microsoft account migration, logging into a player's Microsoft account will allow them to retain their downloadable content across platforms.

Minecraft is constantly evolving with new content additions, and Mojang has also knocked down many of the barriers concerning cross-platform play. Although Java and Bedrock players still can't quite play together outside of specialized multiplayer servers, buying both editions of the game for one price ensures that friends can play together on PC and console.