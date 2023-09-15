Minecraft Launcher quit unexpectedly error fix guide

Even though Minecraft has been out for quite some time, it continues to encounter a few bugs and glitches here and there. Some experience in-game bugs, while others experience errors related to peripherals that are related to the game, like the launcher, Java, etc. One of the common errors players experience on the macOS is "Minecraft Launcher quit unexpectedly."

This article lists a few methods to fix this error.

A few methods to resolve the Minecraft Launcher quit unexpectedly error

Try to look for updates for macOS

Unfortunately, this error does not have a definitive solution. Hence, users will have to use various methods to resolve it. One of them that has proven to work is updating macOS to the latest version.

Software developers for operating systems are constantly at work and release many small incremental updates that fix extremely specific issues.

There is a chance that the newest macOS update might fix the launcher. There have been a few posts on Minecraft's official subreddit where people have commented on how they have solved the issue of the error by updating macOS, while others have also agreed to the fix and stated how it worked like a charm for them.

Comment byu/nokoslav1 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Updating macOS can be quite simple. Users can head to the system settings, click the General tab, and select the software update option. Here, you will be able to see any and all updates that are still pending.

Try updating or reinstalling the Minecraft Launcher itself

Try updating or reinstalling the Minecraft Launcher on the device (Image via Sportskeeda)

Of course, the issue can be fixed by tinkering with the launcher itself. Try to update the launcher to the latest version to try to fix the problem. Mojang developers constantly push updates for the launcher as well in order to fix any and all bugs.

As of now, several bug tickets have been created on Mojang's bug tracker website about this particular problem, one of them being MCL-23206. In the comment section of this ticket, one of the developers has stated that the issue has been resolved. This means that they must have already fixed the launcher with an update.

However, if the issue still persists for anyone, they can reinstall the launcher and try to play the game again. Users must make sure they find the main game directory and extract all the world saves so that they do not lose any valuable saved data.

Once this is done, uninstall everything related to Minecraft from the device. Re-download the launcher installer from the official website and install it completely fresh. Copy the old worlds back to the save folder once the new game is installed from the new launcher.