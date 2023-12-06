Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.50 patch notes: Functional pots, bats retexture, and more

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's latest release debuted on December 5, 2023, in the form of version 1.20.50. In addition to introducing content from the upcoming 1.21 update as Experimental Features, players will also notice that decorated pots have been reworked, and even bat mobs have received something of a facelift. As of December 5, these changes have been implemented for all Bedrock platforms.

A collection of interesting tweaks and adjustments have been made in this Minecraft update, some more significant than others. Since this is the case, it isn't a bad time to examine the major changes made in version 1.20.50 so that players can make decisions on how to proceed.

Nothing in this update will be particularly surprising as it mirrors Java Edition's development cycle, but it's worth looking into all the same.

Major highlights from the Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.50 patch notes

The crafter block has finally arrived in Minecraft Bedrock's Experimental Features (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft fans who have been paying diligent attention to Bedrock Edition's latest preview builds will notice that many of the additions and changes made in version 1.20.50 are quite familiar. However, their presence in this new stable build signifies that players will no longer need to use the Preview Program to access them, which is certainly a plus in and of itself.

Although Minecraft fans are encouraged to check out the full patch notes for version 1.20.50 if they want to see the complete slate of changes, here are the major highlights of the patch:

The bat mob has received a new model, textures, and animations.

Decorated pots can now have items placed within them in a storage capacity. This includes functionality with hoppers, droppers, and hopper minecarts.

Decorated pots can now be held in a 64-item stack in a single inventory slot.

Decorated pots will also emit a vibration frequency of 11 when interacted with by players, and redstone comparators can now read signals from decorated pots based on the number of items held within them.

Since they have no UI, players will have to break decorated pots to retrieve any inserted items. These pots can also now be broken by projectiles.

The "how to play" screen has been reworked, and an encyclopedia page has been introduced.

Vindicators and evokers will no longer spawn in worlds on the Peaceful difficulty setting, bringing more parity with Minecraft: Java Edition.

The crafter block has been introduced as an Experimental Feature. This block is capable of auto-crafting items and blocks when it receives a redstone signal.

New copper blocks have been added, including chiseled copper and copper grates, bulbs, doors, and trapdoors. Like with other copper blocks, there are variants of these new additions that are based on oxidation levels.

New tuff blocks have been added, including chiseled tuff and tuff stairs, slabs, and walls. Tuff bricks and polished tuff have also been introduced, complete with the standard variants seen with other stone blocks.

Fixed a bug where librarians wouldn't sell their highest-level enchantment books in the experimental villager trade rebalancing.

A crash has been fixed when sticky pistons pulled retracting sticky pistons that happened to also be pulling the player.

Fixed a freeze when uploading a world template to Minecraft Realms.

Realms should see an increase in render distance as early as next week.

Minecraft fans on Xbox can now download worlds from realms that are larger than one gigabyte in size.

The game can now be run directly by opening an external link to a realm.

Phantoms will no longer miss attacks on gliding players.

The spawning behavior has been adjusted; players will now spawn less often atop leaves.

A bug has been fixed where suspicious sand blocks are generated in cold ocean ruins.

Raid mobs can now join raids that were already in progress.

Witches created with spawn eggs can now join raids and throw potions at raiders.

Bounding boxes will now account for both horizontal and vertical proximity to a target, improving mob targeting when above or below their opponent.

A game rule command has been added to deactivate recipe-unlocking notifications.

Three categories will now appear on loading screens based on how much progress a Minecraft player has made in their world.

As previously noted, there are many more changes to Minecraft: Bedrock Edition in this update, including a plethora of bug fixes. Mojang's full patch notes cover them in-depth alongside technical, Molang (Mojang's scripting language), and API changes for players who need a little extra detail.