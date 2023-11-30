Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.60.21 beta/preview patch notes: Waterloggable copper grates, bee-related changes, and more

Minecraft's recent spate of betas for both Java and Bedrock Edition has been an exciting time for fans, as they debuted many of the new blocks, items, mobs, and features that will eventually arrive in the 1.21 update at some point in 2024. However, new Experimental Features mean more bugs to fix, which is part of the reason Mojang debuted Bedrock Preview 1.20.60.21 on November 29, 2023.

The latest Minecraft Bedrock beta makes a collection of bug fixes, most of which pertain to the 1.21 update's Experimental Features. However, this release also addresses a few blocks and mobs and alters them. Since this is the case, it isn't a bad idea to go over Preview 1.20.60.21's patch notes to see just how substantial the changes may be.

Breaking down the patch notes for Minecraft Bedrock Preview 1.20.60.21

Light shafts were added to Minecraft Bedrock's Deferred Technical Preview in this release (Image via Mojang)

In addition to the visible bug fixes and block/entity tweaks, several changes made in Minecraft Preview 1.20.60.21 appear under the hood as technical alterations to the API, graphics, and script engine. Most fans aren't likely to notice these, but players who are interested in the details of the in-game code may want to check Mojang's official release notes for more information.

Otherwise, those who are searching for gameplay tweaks and bug fixes can find the list of changes in the latest preview below:

A bug has been fixed with new Minecraft 1.21 chiseled copper blocks and their variants where they couldn't be crafted with cut copper blocks in the stonecutter UI.

Copper grates and their oxidized variants can now be waterlogged as intended, fixing a previous bug.

Copper grates can now be waxed as intended.

Frosted ice blocks will no longer leave water behind when broken with a Silk Touch-enchanted tool.

Mining turtle eggs, frogspawn, coral, and coral fans will no longer produce double particles.

Beehives and bee nests can no longer be silk touched when broken by a Silk Touch-enchanted book.

Breaking a bed's bottom block will now appropriately remove the bed's accompanying spawn point.

Ice, frosted ice, packed ice, and top snow will now send vibrations when mined, allowing the activity to be picked up by sculk blocks.

A bug has been fixed where breaking campfires would drop four pieces of coal instead of two.

A bug has been fixed that caused the hotbar to disappear if Minecraft players used a non-touch control device to leave the Customize Touch Controls screen.

A bug has been fixed that caused slabs and stairs to be placed on the bottom of a stack when players were continuously building.

Worlds after Minecraft version 1.20.60 will now see horses, donkeys, and mules take fall damage when controlled by a player.

Nether gold ore can now drop up to six gold nuggets when mined with an unenchanted tool, and up to 24 nuggets when using a Fortune III tool, bringing the block in line with Java Edition.

Likewise, lapis lazuli ore will now drop up to nine lapis when mined with an unenchanted tool and up to 36 when using a Fortune III tool.

The "Improved Input Response" being enabled will no longer cause incorrect block lighting when Minecraft players are exiting water.

A bug has been fixed that prevented the "technical details" button on resource packs from leading to the technical details screen.

Beacon UI buttons will no longer go outside the game window when playing on lower resolutions.

A bug has been fixed where gear durability in the inventory screen mismatched what was displayed on the hotbar.

Minecraft: Pocket Edition's anvil UI will now match its cost text to the classic version of the game.

A bug has been fixed where music disc names would have a different color from enchanted items.

The first version of the new Friends drawer feature has been added to the game's UI.

The loading screen will now show three different categories of tips and advice based on a player's progress in their world.

At the moment, this Minecraft Preview is an experimental release, meaning it won't be readily accessible on all Bedrock-compatible platforms. However, those on Xbox consoles, Windows PCs, and Android/iOS mobile phones can dive into the action right now, thanks to the Preview Program.